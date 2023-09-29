Aston Martin drills £53,000,000 hole in Lawrence Stroll’s pocket after posting loss results for 2022 F1 season

Aston Martin reportedly incurred a major loss of £53 million in the 2022 season, almost £9m more than the 2021 campaign.

The Lawrence Stroll-owned team finished seventh in the constructors' standings last season, which has seemingly left an impact on their finances.

Despite the major sponsor signings, AMR GP, which controls Aston Martin, faced a loss of £52,915,000 in 2022 after considering all of the expenses. The figure was £43,332,000 in 2021 (as per Autosport), showing a major difference.

This could be accounted for various expenses, and also the team's underwhelming performances in the first season of the new regulations.

The figures also reflect the expansion the team is going through with an addition of over 100 people working. The previous headcount of 401 increased to 504 in 2022.

To their credit, though, this has seemingly helped them develop a competitive car, and they are currently one of the top four teams this season.

Aston Martin team principal admits the team hasn't done enough in 2023

Aston Martin has dropped back on performance in comparison to the start of the season. Fernando Alonso, who praised the car after finishing third in Bahrain, mentioned that the car was undrivable in one of the recent races. His comments made it seem apparent that the team has faced issues in development.

Initially, they seemed to be Red Bull's only real competitor. However, that place has been taken by Ferrari and Mercedes as they battle each other for second spot. Even McLaren seems to be closing up to Aston Martin with every single race.

When team principal Mike Krack was asked about this recently, he mentioned that they haven't done enough to keep their competitiveness up with the challenge. The Mirror quoted him as saying:

"You see some competitors have really made big progress, some less, and it seems quite simple. We have not done enough."

He added that there is still a window for them to develop and is not very much worried about facing the competition:

"Others have filled the gap [to Red Bull], more than the gap has become massively bigger. Surely we would have liked to have more performance from our upgrades, but there is still some to come, so I am confident that we can close the gap a little bit."