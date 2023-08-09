Aston Martin expected to bring a front wing upgrade in Singapore F1 GP to regain the lost pace in recent races

After taking six podium finishes in 2023, Aston Martin seem to have lost their pace in the last couple of races. They had become the world championship's second force, finishing sixth in the Constructors' championship standings in 2022.

Aston Martin seemed to have problems with their pace from the Canadian Grand Prix when they brought in new modifications specifically for the Canadian Circuit. There is a lot of mystery behind the change in performance.

Driver Fernando Alonso himself has hinted that it might be related to the new tyre design Pirelli started using after the British GP. But Aston Martin soon dismissed Alonso's claims and stated that it was due to the recent modifications and upgrades done by the team.

According to reports, the Silverstone team is planning on bringing a new front wing configuration to the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix to get back into the championship fight. The new wing supposedly suits the street track and gives the AMR23 a boost in its performance.

A flexible front wing provides significant advantages to teams. It allows them to operate in a stronger downforce configuration for corners while stretching down at speed on the straights to cut drag.

A high downforce wing is more suitable for a street track like Marina Bay. The hardest braking point on the lap, allows the cars to reach 310 km/h despite having a high downforce setup and low grip surface in Singapore.

After a couple of troublesome races, the Silverstone team had their best finish in Belgium when Fernando Alsonso finished fifth and added some decent points.

Aston Martin's Mike Crack apologies for the teams' recent slump

Aston Martin team principal, Mike Crack apologised for the recent slump in performance. During the Belgian Grand Prix, Mike Krack stated that he is confident that the team will identify the problem and work towards solving it.

He also praised his drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll for delivering brilliant performances for the team. He insisted that there are a lot of possibilities that the team can turn around their recent slump and regain their fight in the championship.

“I’m really sorry for our drivers that we have not maybe managed to keep up there but, rest assured, we will try everything to come back.” he said to the media (via F1)

There will be a lot of pressure on Fernando Alonso when F1 returns to the track after the summer break. The Spaniard is only one point clear of Lewis Hamilton in third place in the drivers' standings. Meanwhile, Aston Martin are only five points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.