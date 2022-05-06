Aston Martin F1 boss confirms talks with Audi for 2026

Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll has confirmed that Audi has reached out to the team to discuss a potential partnership in the future.

In response to a question from Bank of America on a conference call with investors, the Canadian billionaire said:

"Have we been approached by Audi? Yes. Are we very happy with our collaboration with Mercedes? yes. The world of Formula 1 is full of these stories."

The Volkswagen Group has confirmed that both Porsche and Audi will make a return to F1 in 2026.

While Porsche looks set to return to the grid with Red Bull as the power unit supplier, we're not entirely sure what direction Audi is going to take.

After potential talks of a McLaren takeover did not materialize, Audi seem to have set their eyes on Aston Martin.

Lawrence Stroll is an ambitious businessman. Given the way he has been trying to bring changes, it seems his goal is to turn the team into a frontrunner.

At the moment though, Aston Martin is in a partnership with Mercedes, the most coveted power unit of the turbo-hybrid era.

However, some of the sheen has diminished this season as the new E10 fuel has had an adverse effect on the Mercedes power unit, dropping it behind others in the pecking order.

For Stroll, a man with ambitions of immense success in F1, a partnership with Audi should be an attractive proposition.

Rumors of Aston Martin looking at Fernando Alonso for the 2023 F1 season

Aston Martin have been making news this weekend as they are reportedly considering Fernando Alonso as a potential replacement for Sebastian Vettel in 2023.

With the team unable to produce a strong charger in the 2023 season, Vettel has shown a level of reticence in committing his future to them. As a result, they are looking at Alonso as a like-for-like replacement for the German.

While the 2023 challenger is not producing too much action on the track at the moment, the team is making a lot of news off-track.

