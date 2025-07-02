Aston Martin F1 chief ‘blown away’ by ‘sheer enthusiasm’ of fans ahead of British GP

As Formula 1 heads to the United Kingdom for the British Grand Prix, Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell has shared his thoughts on the unwavering support his team has continued to receive from supporters. The 56-year-old spoke about the growing connections with supporters in a recent interview.

The British outfit has developed into one of the most beloved teams on the grid since re-entering Formula 1 in 2021. While several factors — including the team’s choice of driver line-up — may have played a part, Cowell stressed just how overwhelming the love from the fans has been.

Speaking in an interview with Pit Pass ahead of the team’s home race in Silverstone, the Aston Martin chief expressed his delight at the support the team continues to enjoy:

"Worldwide, I've been blown away by the number of green shirts and caps that you see, and the sheer enthusiasm for Aston Martin really is something. The support we feel is humbling and something we are hugely grateful for.

Our team is our fans' team as much as it's the team for the people who work here — so I'm really excited to see how that translates for our home race.”

Since its transition to Aston Martin, the Silverstone-based outfit has yet to deliver a standout performance in front of its home crowd. So far, the team’s best outing at the British Grand Prix remains the seventh-place finish achieved by Fernando Alonso in 2023 and Lance Stroll in 2024.

However, with a fresh round of upgrades set to debut on the Aston Martin car this weekend, Cowell will be hoping his side can turn its fortunes around when the lights go out come race Sunday.

Andy Cowell speaks on Aston Martin’s upgrade at Silverstone

Andy Cowell also aired his thoughts on the Aston Martin team’s upgrade package for the British Grand Prix. The 56-year-old highlighted the differences in modifications compared to the car parts used in previous rounds.

The Silverstone-based outfit has witnessed an upsurge in form since its first update to the car at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and ahead of its home race, it will continue with the development of its car.

"We have a new floor and top bodywork. This builds on the Imola update, but whereas Imola focused more on the shape of the top bodywork, this one focuses more on the floor, with a small modification to the top bodywork aimed at improving the quality of airflow around the rear tires."

Cowell, however, hinted that the upgrades are likely to be among the last batch for the 2025 campaign, with the team aiming to shift focus to next season.

"This is probably it in terms of 2025 updates. We've completed our final scheduled wind tunnel run on the AMR25 – though, as I've just suggested, that could change because of the speed with which we can now organise a test. There are not, however, any more planned tests."

With the 2026 Formula 1 season set to usher in a new era in the sport, the Aston Martin team has continued preparing to be among the front-runners under the upcoming regulations. Aside from completing the signing of key figures and motorsport personalities – including designer Adrian Newey from Red Bull Racing – the Silverstone team also recently launched its new wind tunnel, which it expects will play a crucial role in enhancing the development of its car going forward.

