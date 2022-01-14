Aston Martin hire ex-BMW Motorsport boss as Otmar Szafnauer replacement

Following Otmar Szafnauer's departure from Aston Martin earlier this year, the British squad has hired Mike Krack as their new team principal.

Prior to his latest appointment, Krack led BMW's global motorsport operation, having worked for the Munich-based company since 2014. Before that, he was at Sauber, which then became BMW-Sauber, where he worked alongside Sebastian Vettel.

He was also integral to BMW's Formula E, GT and IMSA programs as well as its planned expansion into the new LMDh formula for IMSA and WEC (including the Le Mans 24 Hours).

Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team @AstonMartinF1 Team is delighted to announce that Mike Krack has been appointed as Team Principal.



In a press release, Krack said he is ready to embrace the challenge and is grateful to the team:

"It is a thrill and an honour to have been appointed to the position of Team Principal of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team, and I am very grateful to Lawrence [Stroll] and Martin [Whitmarsh] for giving me such a fantastic opportunity. Team Silverstone has always impressed me. It is full of talented people and real racers. That racer's culture and values are what is required to succeed in motorsport - I know that and my new colleagues know it, too. We will work incredibly hard. We want to win. Together, we will."

Aston Martin announce launch date for all-new 2022 car

With the eagerly-awaited 2022 season just over two months away, Aston Martin became the first F1 team to announce a launch date for their new car. That also means the AMR22 will be the first car to be unveiled with the distinct new look characteristic of the new-for-2022 technical regulations.

The team finished seventh in the constructors' standings in 2021, with their drivers Vettel and Lance Stroll ending up P12 and P13 respectively in the drivers' standings. Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll has grand plans for his outfit and aims to take F1 by storm in the future. The launch event is expected to be streamed online from the team's Gaydon headquarters on February 10.

