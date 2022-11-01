Aston Martin have hired former Mercedes reserve and Formula-E driver Stoffel Vandoorne as the reserve driver for the 2023 season.

In a press release on their website, Aston Martin announced that the former GP2 and reigning Formula-E champion will be joining the team. The release said:

"Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team (AMF1) is delighted to announce that Stoffel Vandoorne will join the outfit's driving roster for the 2023 season. He will join Brazil's Felipe Drugovich as a test and reserve driver – the pair dovetailing their duties across next year's 24-race calendar. In this role, Stoffel will undertake an intensive simulation and development program at the team's Silverstone factory."

Stoffel Vandoorne is excited to join Aston Martin, a team that has been on the rise in the last few years. The Belgian will join Fernando Alonso, his former teammate from his F1 days and Lance Stroll. Vandoorne said:

"It is incredibly exciting to be stepping into a reserve driver role in Formula One – and I'm delighted to be doing it with Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team. I've watched with great interest how the team has developed and expanded operationally, and I know how incredibly determined it is to make progress in every area."

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 Stoffel Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as a test and reserve driver for 2023 #F1 Stoffel Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as a test and reserve driver for 2023 #F1

He added:

"Joining Fernando, who I already know from my Formula One racing career, and Lance, to help them develop and improve next year's car will be a terrific job, and I'm really looking forward to the challenge – and reward – of working together with the whole organisation at Silverstone."

Aston Martin (49) are seventh in the constructor standings, following the Mexican GP on Sunday.

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack gives his take on Vandoorne's signing

Mike Krack focussed on the fact that Vandoorne's experience could come handy for the team.

Aston Martin are replacing Nico Hulkenberg, the current reserve driver. While they signed Felipe Drugovich, the reigning F2 champion, earlier in the season, Stoffell should provide some much needed experience. Krack said:

"Stoffel has all the capabilities we need for this new and expanded role within the team: he is fast, analytical, hard-working and a fantastic team player, and will fit perfectly into our growing organisation, working alongside our other test driver, Felipe Drugovich. The whole team is hugely motivated for next year, and the appointment of Stoffel, alongside Fernando, Lance and Felipe, gives extra depth to our fantastic driver line-up."

Vandoorne has history of racing in F1 for multiple seasons and beat the latest Red Bull signing Nyck De Vries in Formula-E this season.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes