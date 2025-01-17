Aston Martin makes another major signing as $10M worth driver's former close ally joins team: Reports

In a major development, Aston Martin has reportedly signed race engineer Gary Gannon. The latter was previously associated with the Haas F1 team, where he worked as the race engineer for Nico Hulkenberg (worth $10M as per Celebrity Net Worth), Mick Schumacher, and Romain Grosjean.

Lawrence Stroll and Co. have been on a hiring spree ahead of the 2026 season, where their partnership with engine supplier Honda is set to kick in. In a first, the Astons signed veteran aerodynamic engineer Adrian Newey after the latter announced a shocking departure from Red Bull.

Moreover, a few weeks ago, Andy Cowell was appointed as team principal for the 2025 season, replacing Mike Krack. Meanwhile, it appears Lawrence Stroll is not yet done with overhauling his team.

According to Motorsport.com, the Astons have roped in former Haas race engineer Gary Gannon, who has resumed work with the Silverstone-based squad as of this week. He is likely to be the race engineer for either Lance Stroll or Fernando Alonso from the forthcoming season onwards.

With Hulkenberg leaving to join Sauber, Gannon also parted ways with Haas after the 2024 F1 season, ending his nine-year association with the American-based outfit.

According to Gary Gannon's LinkedIn profile, he worked with Honda as a performance development engineer for 10 years. In 2011, he made his debut in F1 with the Marussia F1 team.

As revealed by Lawrence Stroll, the team aims to build an optimal setup before the 2026 engine regulations come into effect. The new regulations will open up a window to allow every team to reverse the pecking order by cracking the code to a perfect engine.

Aston Martin extends reserve driver's contract

Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich (Image Source: Getty)

Aston Martin has extended reserve driver Felipe Drugovich's contract for the 2025 season. He will continue to perform test and reserve driver duties for the Silverstone-based squad this year, marking his fourth year with the team after his initial signing in 2022.

In an official statement, Drugovich said: (via formula1.com)

“I'm obviously really pleased to be staying with Aston Martin Aramco for a third full season as test and reserve driver. There's a lot of momentum at this team, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve together."

Felipe Drugovich won the F2 World Championship in 2022 and filled in for Lance Stroll during pre-season testing in 2023 as the latter fractured his wrist in a bike accident during the off-season.

Fernando Alonso has also extended his contract. However, his future will likely depend on how Aston Martin will manage to compete for the championship.

