Aston Martin might be on the backfoot with the Honda deal in 2026, suggests F1 pundit

F1 pundit Scott Mitchell-Malm believes Aston Martin might be on the back foot compared to rivals due to their new engine deal with Honda. The Silverstone-based team recently signed a deal with Honda, making the Japanese giant an engine supplier to the team once the engine regulations change in 2026.

Honda Racing Global @HondaRacingGLB World Championship from the 2026 season as a power unit supplier for



We take on new challenges to advance our electrification technologies by competing in the significantly electrified next-generation



News… Honda will participate in the FIA Formula OneWorld Championship from the 2026 season as a power unit supplier for @AstonMartinF1 We take on new challenges to advance our electrification technologies by competing in the significantly electrified next-generation @F1 News… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Honda will participate in the FIA Formula One® World Championship from the 2026 season as a power unit supplier for @AstonMartinF1We take on new challenges to advance our electrification technologies by competing in the significantly electrified next-generation @F1News… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/nLjUUkGoI3

Lawrence Stroll's team has been one of the main talking points of 2023, having made massive gains to the top. The team currently sits second on the points table, right behind Red Bull. Fernando Alonso has scored a podium in four out of the first five races this year, putting him in a good position for the rest of the year.

Honda, having spotted Aston Martin's potential, has struck up a deal with the team for 2026. In doing so, they have seemingly committed to the 2026 engine regulations a little after other teams, a factor that Scott Mitchell-Malm believes might be a disadvantage.

Speaking about the new deal on The Race podcast, Mitchell-Malm said:

"Depends on how quickly they can address any shortcomings or deficits that have emerged over the last 15 months or so because this continuation of 2022-2025 with Red Bull, does create an air of Honda as a manufacturer like Ferrari, Mercedes and Renault that is carrying on with one project for now and then just switches to 2026. But that isn't the case because they haven't been a fully engaged engine manufacturer."

Aston Martin will not celebrate Fernando Alonso's 33rd race win by climbing the fence

Formula 1 @F1



From 2026 BREAKING: Aston Martin 🤝 HondaFrom 2026 @AstonMartinF1 will adopt a Honda F1 Power Unit BREAKING: Aston Martin 🤝 HondaFrom 2026 @AstonMartinF1 will adopt a Honda F1 Power Unit https://t.co/xC0bjLRs8J

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has announced that, despite the significance of Fernando Alonso's 33rd race victory, the team will abstain from the customary celebration of climbing the fence. This decision is a direct result of the recent regulation imposed by Formula 1, which prohibits such actions.

Krack has confirmed that Aston Martin will take full responsibility for covering any fines incurred in the event of a team member violating the rule.

In the past, F1 teams often expressed their support for drivers by climbing the fence along the start-finish straight to commemorate triumphs and podium finishes. However, due to safety concerns, the FIA has now forbidden this practice. Consequently, if Fernando Alonso were to secure a first-place finish later in the year, Aston Martin would be unable to partake in the celebratory fence-climbing tradition.

Mike Krack said, as per SoyMotor:

"Fernando (Alonso) will not pay the fine if the team jumps on the fences. I think it's something we need to respect if it's a matter of pure security. Therefore, if that is the rule, we will comply with it and if someone does not, we will pay the fine."

Given his flying form in 2023, it seems only a matter of time before Alonso wins his 33rd race in the sport.

Poll : 0 votes