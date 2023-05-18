Lance Stroll's Aston Martin seat will never be in any danger: "There's not going to be a moment where Lawrence Stroll says, I'm going to fire my son"

F1 pundit Peter Windsor claims Lance Stroll's Aston Martin seat will never be in any danger as his father, Lawrence Stroll, will ensure his son always keeps the seat. The Canadian driver has so far been underwhelming, despite possessing the second-fastest car on the grid.

Stroll is not able to extract the same amount of performance from his AMR23 as his much older teammate Fernando Alonso, who has scored four out of five podiums this year.

While performances like Stroll's usually get drivers axed, the Canadian will most likely retain his seat for the foreseeable future given his father's ownership of Aston Martin.

Peter Windsor said about Lance Stroll's position at the moment:

"I don't think he will. I think that team is built for Lance and if Lance tomorrow decided that he didn't want to race Formula One anymore and wanted to go rallying or downhill skiing, I don't think Lawrence Stroll would continue to much longer to own that team."

"I think he'd try to sell it and move on. I think he's only doing it for his son Lance. There's not going to be a moment where Lawrence Stroll says, "I'm going to fire my son" and hire somebody else."

Aston Martin will not celebrate Fernando Alonso's 33rd race win by climbing the fence

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack has made it known that despite the significance of Fernando Alonso's 33rd race win, the team will not partake in the customary celebration of climbing the fence. This decision arises from the latest rule implemented by F1, which prohibits such actions.

Krack has confirmed that the team will assume the responsibility of paying any fines incurred if a team member were to violate the rule. Previously, F1 teams often demonstrated their support for their drivers by climbing the fence on the start-finish straight to commemorate victories and podium finishes.

However, for safety reasons, the FIA has now banned this practice. Therefore, if Fernando Alonso were to achieve a first-place finish later this year, Aston Martin would be unable to celebrate by climbing the fence.

Krack has emphasized the team's commitment to adhering to the latest rule and stated they are prepared to pay a fine should any team member break it. He said, as per SoyMotor:

"Fernando (Alonso) will not pay the fine if the team jumps on the fences. I think it's something we need to respect if it's a matter of pure security. Therefore, if that is the rule, we will comply with it and if someone does not, we will pay the fine."

Given his flying form in 2023, it is only a matter of time until Alonso wins his 33rd race in the sport.

