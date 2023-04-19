Aston Martin planning a split with Mercedes as new power unit supplier emerges – Reports

Aston Martin is planning to split up with its current engine supplier, Mercedes, in 2026 and will reportedly go with Honda instead. Honda currently supplies engines to Red Bull, who have dominated the sport since 2021.

RBR Daily @RedBullUpdates | BREAKING : Former Red Bull engine partner Honda is in negotiations with Aston Martin for an exclusive engine deal from 2026



(Via | BREAKING : Former Red Bull engine partner Honda is in negotiations with Aston Martin for an exclusive engine deal from 2026(Via @es_Motorsport 🚨 | BREAKING : Former Red Bull engine partner Honda is in negotiations with Aston Martin for an exclusive engine deal from 2026 (Via @es_Motorsport) https://t.co/ZXCboPTwyX

2021's victory for the Honda-badged Red Bulls came as a shock to many, especially since the Japanese company decided to pull out of the sport afterward. However, after agreeing to supply engines to the Anglo-Austrian team in the modern ground-effect era of the sport, the automotive giant is reportedly looking to strike a deal with Aston Martin in 2026.

Based on information obtained by Motorsport.com, Honda's senior management appears to be leaning towards a partnership with the Silverstone-based team. It is well-known that the owner of the team, Lawrence Stroll, aspires to lead the team to compete for the world championship.

While collaboration with Mercedes has been crucial for the team's growth, it may become a limitation in the long run. It is challenging for a customer team to outperform its official counterpart, given the sharing of data that is somehow a part of such deals.

Choosing Honda for the 2026 season might be a risky move for the British team, considering that the engine regulations are to wildly change from the 2026 season onwards.

Aston Martin team boss praises Fernando Alonso

formularacers @formularacers_ | According to reports, Honda and Aston Martin are considering a 2026 F1 engine deal.



Aston Martin is said to be Honda's #1 target for an F1 deal, with the British team exploring how it can become less reliant on Mercedes.



[es.motorsport.com] | According to reports, Honda and Aston Martin are considering a 2026 F1 engine deal.Aston Martin is said to be Honda's #1 target for an F1 deal, with the British team exploring how it can become less reliant on Mercedes. 🚨 | According to reports, Honda and Aston Martin are considering a 2026 F1 engine deal. Aston Martin is said to be Honda's #1 target for an F1 deal, with the British team exploring how it can become less reliant on Mercedes.[es.motorsport.com]

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack has expressed his admiration for Fernando Alonso's contributions to the team, praising the energy he brings.

Alonso's performances at the start of the 2023 season have exceeded the team's expectations, and they have made significant strides as a result, with the Spaniard achieving a P3 finish in all the races held thus far.

While the team's collective efforts have certainly played a role in their success, Krack believes that Alonso's individual work ethic has been a significant factor. When Fernando Alonso secured a spot on the podium, the entire crew cheered his name, which Krack believes confirms the importance of Alonso's place within the team.

Krack said of Alonso:

"I think it was a confirmation basically, of where he's standing in the team. He brought a lot of energy, a lot of positiveness when he arrived. He is leading by example at all times. He's there very early, he's working really hard, and it is this lead by example that everybody just sees and grabs on and gives an extra level of motivation. And I think the singing of the name was like a confirmation also for him that he really brought a lot into the team."

With Aston Martin in flying form so far this season, it will be interesting to see how they progress over the course of the year.

Poll : 0 votes