Aston Martin plans to sell stake in F1 team

The Aston Martin F1 team is set to sell a minority stake in the company, as confirmed by co-owner and executive chairman Lawrence Stroll. The team intends to infuse more money into its F1 operations, and Stroll has also committed a significant share of contribution.

The Astons returned to the F1 grid in 2021 after Stroll bought the Racing Point F1 team and rebranded it. In the last four years, the team had their ups and downs but finished P5 in the constructors championship of the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

That being said, executive chairman Lawrence Stroll is committed to growing the Silverstone-based squad into a mighty giant company. To serve that cause, the hierarchy has decided to sell a minor stake of the F1 team.

As confirmed by Stroll, Aston Martin will raise £74 million through this sale to improve its financial position. Moreover, the billionaire businessman has also vowed to invest £52.5 million more into the company. These combined investments could raise around £125 million for the Astons to transform their F1 operations.

Talking to Racingnews365, Lawrence Stroll said:

"I am pleased to clearly demonstrate my unwavering support and commitment to Aston Martin. Since 2020, my Yew Tree Consortium partners and I have invested around £600m into the company. This proposed investment further underscores my conviction in this extraordinary brand and commitment to ensuring the team has the strongest possible platform for creating long-term value while reducing equity dilution via this premium subscription, which should greatly reassure shareholders, as I again increase my long-term ownership in the company.”

The report further mentions that Stroll is committed to extending his team's stay in F1 until 2030 and is quite committed to competing for championships in the near future, especially with new engine regulations approaching in 2026.

Aston Martin inaugurates a new wind tunnel

Aston Martin at F1 Grand Prix of China - Source: Getty

In what could be a major step towards their growth in Formula 1, Aston Martin has inaugurated their own wind tunnel at the AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone. Earlier, the team used to share the wind tunnel with Mercedes.

However, from this season, they will have their own equipment in Silverstone, a significant advantage ahead of the 2026 season.

“Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the creation of our own wind tunnel facility at the AMRTC. The task of bringing together external partners and new in-house technology working hand in glove to such tight deadlines is impressive," said team principal Andy Cowell (via formula1.com).

The upcoming year is highly crucial not only for the Astons but for the entire grid. Engine regulations will be overhauled as F1 takes a step towards sustainability. Hence, the new wind tunnel could help the Silverstone-based squad into improved and better testing.

For the upcoming season, the Astons are likely to continue with the same driver lineup: Lance Stroll and two-time champion Fernando Alonso.

