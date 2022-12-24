Aston Martin's 'special atmosphere' has made me eager for 2023 F1 season: Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso recently stated that he is quite excited for the 2023 F1 season and claims he feels a unique environment around the Aston Martin team after joining.

The Spaniard moved to his new team, replacing Sebastian Vettel, who retired from the sport. After a rough spell with Alpine, the Spaniard is looking for a fresh start with a new team.

Speaking to the media, Fernando Alonso explained how it feels to start with a brand new team. Since the veteran driver has a lot of experience working with top teams like Ferrari and McLaren, he stated that he felt a similar kind of energy in Aston Martin as well.

He said:

“It’s always special, even more when you drive for iconic brands, you know, Aston Martin, and when I switched to Ferrari as well. You can spot the energy in the team, how motivated everyone is. I can’t wait honestly, until next year because I felt a very special atmosphere in the garage."

"It is always an extra challenge when you change teams because you need to get used to new people, a new way of working, new philosophies.”

Fernando Alonso is known for having rocky relationships with his former teams. He parted ways with Alpine on a sour note as he surprised them by moving to Aston Martin without prior notice.

However, this does not concern Aston Martin's team boss, Mike Krack. The Spaniard is extremely excited for a new beginning in the British team where he will be driving alongside Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso feels 2022 regulations didn't fully succeed

There was a massive change in rules and regulations imposed by the FIA for the 2022 F1 season. The primary aim of these rules was to promote closer racing. However, Fernando Alonso believes that there is still a massive gap between the teams in the front and the teams in the middle.

In an interview with Auto Motor Sport, the Spaniard explained how only teams like Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari are able to win every single race in a season. He stated that the main aim of the rule change was to shake the grid and give midfield teams a chance to grab more podiums. Moreover, the usual gap between the frontrunning and midfield drivers is more than a lap.

Fernando Alonso said:

"It was a bit disappointing for everyone to realize that things haven’t changed dramatically. There are at most two teams that can win races, as has been the case in recent years. The gap between the two or three top teams and the midfield is still too big."

"In 50% of the races, we are one lap behind the winner. Therefore, we have not yet achieved the result that Formula 1 intended with the restart of the rules."

Camber Sports F1 @CamberSportsF1



"The gap between the two or three top teams and the midfield is still too big...we have not yet achieved the result that Formula 1 intended with the restart of the rules."



#F1 #Alonso 🗣 I Fernando Alonso disappointed with the new 2022 regulations"The gap between the two or three top teams and the midfield is still too big...we have not yet achieved the result that Formula 1 intended with the restart of the rules." 🗣 I Fernando Alonso disappointed with the new 2022 regulations"The gap between the two or three top teams and the midfield is still too big...we have not yet achieved the result that Formula 1 intended with the restart of the rules."#F1 #Alonso https://t.co/yBGXbP4TMW

Though the veteran driver is not happy with the results, Ross Brawn has expressed his delight at how the sport took a step in the right direction after changing the rules.

Poll : 0 votes