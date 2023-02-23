Aston Martin has a 'secret weapon' that could propel them to the top, feels F1 commentator

F1 commentator Ted Kravitz recently spoke about Aston Martin and how their director Dan Fallows can greatly help the team propel to the top of the F1 grid. The British aerodynamicist joined the Silverstone-based team from Red Bull back in 2022. Though the team did not look good last season, Kravitz believes that Fallows' effect could come into effect this year.

Speaking about Aston Martin's director, Kravitz explained how he was at Red Bull for more than a decade and has seen a lot of success with the team. Hence, he will bring that experience and winning mentality to his new team as well. He also knows quite a lot about Red Bull, so much so that the Austrian-British team would not let him leave the team at one point. Kravitz said:

“[It was a] very good launch. Very nicely done. No frills, just getting the drivers on. Hearing from Dan Fallows, the new technical director. Dan Fallows is their secret weapon. He’s come from Red Bull. He knows all the secrets from Red Bull, was part of a Red Bull tug of love, wasn’t he? They didn’t want to let him leave and they actually had to go [down the] legal [route] for a moment in order to allow him to move.”

There have been several rumors that Aston Martin's wind tunnel tests have been extremely promising, so much so that they might even be able to overtake the midfield battles and directly compete against top teams. However, wind tunnel data does not always translate to the track. Their performance will be somewhat revealed in the pre-season testing that started today (February 23rd).

Aston Martin director discusses changes brought to their 2023 F1 car

After Aston Martin's AMR23 car launch event, Dan Fallows, the team's director, spoke about how they have brought massive changes to the car's sideboards along with several other minor changes throughout the entire car. He said:

“We went into this year trying to be bold and aggressive, to try to take on the lessons from last year. We want to move up the grid and start challenging the teams at the front – and you can’t do that by sitting back and being conservative. The sideboards are quite a big area of difference. I wouldn’t say that’s been our majority focus, I think there are improvements and changes throughout the whole car.”

The British team showcased their actual car during the car launch event, instead of showing renders or show cars. Fallows is determined to move up the F1 table and start racing alongside other top teams like Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari. However, it will be quite difficult for them to achieve this since Alpine and McLaren will be trying to achieve the same goal.

