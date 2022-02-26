"Everything had to be done anew" - Aston Martin technology head on challenges of developing 2022 F1 car

Aston Martin technical head Andrew Greene has opened up about the challenges the British squad faced while developing their 2022 F1 car. Greene said trying to extract the most out of the new aerodynamic regulations while simultaneously expanding and building the team's facilities was one of the hardest challenges that he has faced in his nearly three-decade-long F1 career.

Speaking to Motorsport Germany ahead of the first Barcelona test, the Briton said:

“The challenges have been very diverse in the last twelve months. And I think the biggest was that there were so many challenging aspects. There was no specific element on the car, because every area had to be developed, be it the robustness of the chassis, the new suspension or the entire aerodynamics. Everything had to be redone.”

He further said:

“We had to try to manage so many changes and allocate resources where we saw fit. Getting the most out of what we believe is critical to performance was by far the trickiest part of the development.”

Aston Martin has been on a spending spree over the last few months as it tries to upgrade its facilities to match some of the more successful teams within F1.

Previously known for its frugal yet efficient operations, the Silverstone-based team has undergone significant changes since its takeover by a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. No longer satisfied at being the best of the rest, the team is hoping to challenge for the championship within the next few years.

Aston Martin criticized for making Sebastian Vettel promote Crypto

Aston Martin has come under fire for a recent promotional video posted on social media in which Sebastian Vettel is seen promoting one of the teams’ sponsors Crypto.com.

Fans have criticized the team for making the four-time F1 world champion promote cryptocurrencies, given their destructive impact on the environment, especially considering Vettel’s own pro-environmentalism stance.

mar ♡ @sebsmars @AstonMartinF1 @cryptocom i hope the people at AMR understand they have severely disappointed their loyal supporters by promoting these, this goes against everything you have made us believe you stand for as a team. @AstonMartinF1 @cryptocom i hope the people at AMR understand they have severely disappointed their loyal supporters by promoting these, this goes against everything you have made us believe you stand for as a team.

Cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-based technologies such as NFTs are highly controversial due to not only their environmental impacts, but also their use in defrauding people, and other illegal activities.

Fans have rightly pointed out that Vettel promoting Crypto risks unwary fans falling prey to scams and other financial harm.

