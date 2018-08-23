Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Force India replaced by new team following takeover

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    23 Aug 2018, 23:36 IST
ForceIndia-Cropped
Force India cars at the Australian Grand Prix

Force India has been replaced by a new team following a takeover agreed this month.

The new team, named Racing Point Force India, will join the Formula One championship at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. Drivers Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez retain their championship points, though the new team will not keep Force India's points in the constructors' standings.

A consortium led by Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll, father of Williams driver Lance, reached an agreement for a takeover on August 7, allowing Force India to exit administration and meaning 405 jobs would be saved and creditors paid in full with ongoing funding guaranteed.

That takeover has been completed and Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer said: "The new Racing Point Force India Team is delighted to be able to race when the championship resumes in Belgium this weekend. 

"This heralds a new and exciting chapter for us. Just a few weeks ago, an uncertain future lay ahead, with more than 400 jobs at risk; now the new team has the backing of a consortium of investors, led by Lawrence Stroll, who believe in us as a team, in our expertise and in our potential to achieve success on the track. 

"We are grateful to the FIA, the joint administrators and Formula One Management for their support in helping us achieve such a welcome outcome and ultimately, we trust, for the sport and its many fans."

F1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey added: "We are very pleased that the situation around Racing Point Force India has been resolved and that the team will continue to race in Formula One. 

"It is also very gratifying that in partnership with the stakeholders involved we have been able to safeguard the livelihoods of the many hundreds of people working at its Silverstone base.

"It's enormously important that we have a full grid of competitive, capable teams in Formula 1 and we are confident that Racing Point Force India will go from strength to strength in the future."

Omnisport
NEWS
'Bright future' for Force India with takeover deal agreed
RELATED STORY
Business as usual for Force India despite administration
RELATED STORY
Hero Motosports Team Rally bags podium at India Baja
RELATED STORY
The story of the greatest rivalry at Le Mans
RELATED STORY
NHRA: Courtney Force beats father John in Virginia
RELATED STORY
PRESS RELEASE: RFC India 2018 to be held in Goa from 21st...
RELATED STORY
Hulkenberg proud to survive in F1's pay driver era
RELATED STORY
Rajiv, Anish chasing India dream with Honda Racing team
RELATED STORY
Alonso to leave F1: Who will replace Fernando at McLaren?
RELATED STORY
Watch: Worst Indy 500 Crashes of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us