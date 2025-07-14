Max Verstappen endorses former RB teammate as “a very good choice” for potential F1 comeback

Max Verstappen has weighed in on the future of his former Red Bull teammate, Sergio Pérez. Amid growing speculation about the Mexican driver's next move and with Cadillac preparing to debut as the 11th Formula 1 team in 2026, Verstappen believes Pérez would be an ideal driver to lead its entry.

While Pérez's time with Red Bull was a mixed bag, Verstappen's latest endorsement suggests he still commands respect in the F1 garage.

"Checo has always been very strong. Of course, he had some difficult moments with us, but as long as he has the motivation to race, I think he is a very good choice, especially for a new team. If you look at his performances at Force India and Racing Point, you'll see that he always scored good points there," Verstappen said via Fastest Pit Stop.

Max Verstappen's comments come as Cadillac finalizes preparations for its 2026 entry. A partnership between General Motors and TWG Global, the team will compete under the Cadillac F1 banner and initially use Ferrari power units before transitioning to a GM-built engine, potentially by 2029.

Cadillac Formula 1 Team Principal, Graeme Lowdon, visits the Scuderia Ferrari Miami hospitality. Source: Getty

With bases in the US and UK and a growing technical staff led by former Manor chief Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac has cast a wide net in its search for a veteran presence, and Sergio Pérez is reportedly one of the leading candidates. In that context, Verstappen's comments carry considerable weight.

Pérez joined Red Bull in 2021 after impressing across a decade of midfield stints, and his timing proved crucial. While Verstappen's title push that year went down to the wire in Abu Dhabi, Pérez's defense against Lewis Hamilton at Yas Marina - the now-iconic 'Checo is a legend' moment - cemented his role in Red Bull’s championship era.

Sergio Perez (11) leads Max Verstappen (1) during the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium. Source: Getty

Over four seasons with the team, he contributed to two Constructors' titles and played the team role to near-perfection, even as his own title hopes fluctuated. Cadillac, aiming to make a statement in its debut season, is reportedly weighing up options that include Pérez, Valtteri Bottas, and others with front-row pedigree and proven racecraft.

Red Bull's former sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley, also supported the idea of Pérez finding a new challenge and playing a mentorship role in an evolving team environment.

Max Verstappen adjusts to new Red Bull era as Laurent Mekies begins team principal duties

(From bottom left) Jonathan Wheatley, Sergio Perez, Adrian Newey, Christian Horner, Dr Helmut Marko, and Max Verstappen at COTA. Source: Getty

The conversation around Red Bull has also shifted internally, with a major leadership change. Just days after the British Grand Prix, longtime Team Principal Christian Horner parted ways from his role at Red Bull Racing. The news marked the end of a historic run that began in 2005 and oversaw 13 world titles.

While the circumstances surrounding Horner's exit remain unknown, Max Verstappen shared his respect for the man who backed him from the age of 16. In Horner’s place, Red Bull promoted Laurent Mekies to serve as Team Principal and CEO, a surprise elevation from his earlier post at Racing Bulls.

Mekies, who began his F1 career at Minardi and later served Ferrari as Sporting Director, brings two decades of experience and a quiet, analytical approach.

"We look at (Red Bull) as being the sharpest team, having managed to accumulate the biggest amount of talent together and you guys are just the best at what you do, and it's a privilege to join the team," he said via F1.com.

Mekies spent his first official day with Red Bull at Silverstone during a promotional filming day, where he met many of the personnel he had competed against for years. His early focus will be on listening, understanding the culture, and making sure Red Bull's internal excellence remains undisturbed.

(L-R) Carlos Sainz, Liam Lawson, Laurent Mekies, and Max Verstappen at the Shanghai Circuit. Source: Getty

With new 2026 regulations looming, including Red Bull's first in-house power unit, Mekies inherits a team at the peak of its powers but also staring down its greatest technical challenge yet.

For Max Verstappen, who remains contracted through 2028, reports of a move to Mercedes continue to flood the paddock. And for former teammate Segio Pérez, a comeback story could be written elsewhere.

