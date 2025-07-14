Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Kimi Antonelli congratulate Jannik Sinner for beating Carlos Alcaraz to win the Wimbledon title

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Kimi Antonelli congratulated Jannik Sinner on his triumph over Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon championships on Sunday. Russell was also in attendance to see the Italian claim victory over the defending champion, winning his first Wimbledon title.

Jannik Sinner avenged his heartbreaking loss against Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros in June by defeating his rival at the Wimbledon final on Sunday. After dropping the first set, the 23-year-old won the next three, to become the first Italian to win the tournament.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton commented under this Instagram post, using emojis to congratulate Sinner on his historic achievement.

"🇮🇹👏🏾"

Screen grab of Lewis Hamilton's comment under Wimbledon's Instagram post. [via Instagram/@wimbledon]

Mercedes driver George Russell was in attendance at Centre Court on Sunday, as he witnessed Sinner make history. The Briton also shared a congratulatory message for the Wimbledon champion via his Instagram.

"Amazing Wimbledon Final! Always special witnessing greatness here 🎾🇬🇧 What a match and massive congratulations to @janniksin!!", wrote Russell.

Fellow Italian and Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli also congratulated Sinner with a message on his Instagram story. The teenager branded Sinner's triumph "tanta roba", which is a popular Italian slang expressing awe or admiration.

"Tanta roba @janniksin !! 🎾🇮🇹

Screen grab from Kimi Antonelli's Instagram story. [via Instagram/@kimi.antonelli]

Haas F1 driver Ollie Bearman was also in attendance at the Wimbledon final on Sunday. Former F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel also made a rare appearance to watch the Sinner-Alcaraz match.

Sinner has already won the Australian Open earlier this year, and just missed out on the Roland Garros title to Alcaraz in the final after a legendary five-and-a-half-hour showing in Paris.

Lewis Hamilton had predicted Coco Gauff to win the Wimbledon Ladies' title

Lewis Hamilton during the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton backed American Coco Gauff to win the Wimbledon Ladies' championship prior to the commencement of the tournament. The French Open champion was defeated in the first round by Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

Ferrari shared an Instagram reel in which members of their team were asked to pick their Wimbledon champions. Hamilton mentioned that he will be watching the women's draw, and was hoping to see Coco Gauff win. The majority of the Italian team's employees picked their fellow countrywoman Jasmine Paolini.

"I'll be watching the Women's, and I hope Coco Gauff [wins]."

When it came to the Men's draw, Charles Leclerc and the majority of the Ferrari team members backed Jannik Sinner, who ended up winning the tournament.

Lewis Hamilton had a roller coaster of an outing in England himself, having finished fourth at the British GP. The home hero missed out on pole position due to a mistake on his final qualifying run. But Hamilton put on a strong show in wet conditions before just missing out on a 13th consecutive podium finish at Silverstone.

