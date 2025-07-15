Red Bull leadership terrified that Max Verstappen will leave for Mercedes: Reports

Dutch F1 insider and journalist Erik van Haren has claimed that the Red Bull hierarchy is "terrified" Max Verstappen will leave the team after 2025. The reigning world champion is heavily rumored to be in talks with Mercedes over a possible switch in 2026.

Ever since rumors of Max Verstappen moving to Mercedes first popped up, van Haren has remained firm in stating that a decision on the driver's future has not yet been made, with more clarity expected in the coming days.

Now, the journalist has reported that Red Bull sacking Christian Horner also does not guarantee that Verstappen will stay at Milton Keynes, contrary to many reports. Rather, the management group at the Austrian team remains "terrified" about the idea of the 27-year-old's leaving.

"Rumors of a bargaining chip with Red Bull's management—Horner out, so Verstappen will definitely stay—are dismissed as nonsense by all parties. Rather, Red Bull's management remains terrified that Verstappen will leave after all," wrote van Haren [via De Telegraaf] [Translated from Dutch via Google].

"It will soon become clear whether [Oliver] Mintzlaff and his associates can breathe a sigh of relief," he added.

Oliver Mintzlaff is the managing director of Red Bull GmbH, and is reportedly the main man behind the firing of Christian Horner. He reportedly orchestrated the move, after approval from Red Bull's leadership.

Mintzlaff, along with Helmut Marko, were reportedly also advocating for Horner to be fired following his inappropriate behavior scandal at the start of 2024. But the Briton remained in his job thanks to the backing of Red Bull co-owner Chalerm Yoovidhya. The Thai businessman owns a 51% stake in Red Bull GmbH.

Max Verstappen having "second thoughts" about Red Bull future amid Mercedes talks

Max Verstappen ahead of the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Erik van Haren has also reiterated that Max Verstappen is having "second thoughts" about his future at Red Bull. He has also confirmed that the 65-time F1 race winner is engaged in talks with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

But the reporter mentions that these factors alone do not confirm that Verstappen is definitely looking to move teams at the end of 2025.

"Max Verstappen still has a contract with Red Bull until 2028, but it's been clear for some time that he's having second thoughts about his future with the team," wrote van Haren. [via De Telegraaf]

"And that talks have been taking place behind the scenes with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. But that doesn't automatically mean a move after this season is definitely on the cards," he added.

The report reiterated that a clear answer from Verstappen is expected during the upcoming summer break. Currently, the driver is focused on the two races before the break, the Belgian and the Hungarian Grands Prix.

