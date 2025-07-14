Kelly Piquet shares adorable picture with Max Verstappen, Penelope Kvyat and Lily

Kelly Piquet shared an adorable picture of Max Verstappen, along with Penelope Kvyat and their newborn daughter Lily, enjoying time some time off. Verstappen and Penelope can be seen looking and smiling at Lily, who is sitting in her pram.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet had their first child together, Lily, earlier this year in May. Piquet has shared multiple updates of her baby girl with her fans on social media while hiding her face from the public.

The Brazilian model's daughter, Penelope, also lives with the couple. Penelope's father is former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, who was dating Piquet from 2017 until 2019.

On Monday, June 14, Piquet shared an adorable snippet from the family holiday, in which Verstappen, Penelope and Lily can be spotted.

Screen grab from Kelly Piquet's Instagram story. [via Instagram/@kellypiquet]

Piquet also shared several other snaps from the vacation, as the family were seemingly on-board Verstappen's $15 Million "Unleash the Lion" superyacht.

Screen grab from Kelly Piquet's Instagram story [via Instagram/@kellypiquet]

Max Verstappen's Mangusta GranSport 33 yacht was spotted arriving at the Island of Sardinia on July 12 and is tracked to still be there. The Dutchman's private plane was also at the Italian Island for a few hours, before flying back to Monaco.

It has been widely rumored that Verstappen was meeting with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff at Sardinia. The Austrian executive's superyacht "V" was also spotted at the same island on the same day.

Speaking on the Formula1.de show, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher was certain that the two F1 personalities would find time to get together for a coffee. Further news on Verstappen's future in F1 is expected during the summer break, which will commence after the Hungarian GP on August 3.

Max Verstappen "wants to stay at Red Bull" claims Ralf Schumacher

Max Verstappen after the British Grand Prix Qualifying - Source: Getty

Ralf Schumacher claims that Max Verstappen would ideally want to stay at Red Bull beyond 2025, given everything the Austrian team has done for his F1 career. But the German fears that the team will not be able to deliver Verstappen a good enough car in the years to come, meaning he will leave.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Schumacher claimed that Verstappen would like to stay at Red Bull, "if possible", but that the team are on a downward spiral.

"Max of course wants to stay at Red Bull, if possible," said Schumacher.

"That's where it all started and he owes a lot to Red Bull. But this valley that Red Bull is going through now will last for some time, I fear," he added.

Schumacher also expressed fear that Red Bull will not be able to crack the 2026 regulations with Pierre Wache as technical director. This is why the 50-year-old believes Verstappen will leave the Milton Keynes-based outfit after 2025.

