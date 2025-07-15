F1 insider close to Max Verstappen camp claims their influence in Christian Horner getting sacked 'should neither be underestimated nor overestimated'

Dutch reporter Erik van Haren has reported that the influence of Max Verstappen's camp, especially his father Jos Verstappen, in getting Christian Horner sacked from Red Bull, "can neither be underestimated nor overestimated". He is often considered to be a close insider to the Red Bull driver's camp.
Writing for De Telegraaf, van Haren denied rumors suggesting that Verstappen has already signed a contract with Mercedes. He also maintained that a decision regarding the reigning world champion's future will be announced by his camp in the upcoming summer break.
Interestingly, van Haren has not provided a clear picture about whether Verstappen's father, Jos, had a big hand to play in the sacking of Horner. Rather, he simply reiterated earlier reports that managing director of Red Bull GmbH Oliver Mintzlaff had a strong role to play in this management change.
The reporter also claimed that Max Verstappen's role in this move can "neither be underestimated nor overestimated".
"It is common knowledge that [Max's] father Jos Verstappen was a great critic of Horner and warned early last year that Red Bull would fall apart if the team boss remained," wrote van Haren. [Translated from Dutch via Google]
"However, his influence [in Horner's firing] can neither be underestimated nor overestimated," he added.
Contradictory reports have surfaced over why Horner was fired. Some speculated that this was influenced by the Verstappen camp, while others believed it to be a desperate roll of the dice by Red Bull to try and keep Verstappen at Milton Keynes.
The report from De Telegraaf also confirmed that Mintzlaff was the main man behind firing Horner, with backing from the Austrian and Thai stakeholders in the Red Bull group.
Reports of Max Verstappen staying at Red Bull as a result of Christian Horner's sacking are "nonsense", claims van Haren
Erik van Haren also reported that rumors of Max Verstappen staying put at Red Bull as a result of Christian Horner's sacking are "nonsense". The Austrian team's hierarchy is said to be "terrified" at the prospect of the 4x world champion leaving.
Writing about Verstappen's future, van Haren clarified that it could still go either way, sharing the mood inside the Red Bull camp.
"Rumors of a handshake deal with Red Bull's management – Horner out, so Verstappen will definitely stay – are being dismissed as nonsense by all parties," wrote van Haren [via De Telegraaf].
"Rather, the Red Bull leadership is still terrified that Verstappen will leave after all," he added.
The uncertainty over Max Verstappen's future also means that the futures of Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are hanging in the balance. Both are without a contract for 2026, and only one of them will still be employed by the Silver Arrows if Verstappen moves to Brackley.