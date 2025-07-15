Oscar Piastri pulls back the curtain on his girlfriend Lily Zneimer's role in his racing career

Oscar Piastri and Lily Zneimer have often been spotted together on the F1 grid as the pair have been in attendance at multiple Grand Prix since the Aussie's debut in 2023. Talking about his relationship with his girlfriend, the McLaren driver shared that Zneimer has had his back since his junior racing days.

The 24-year-old is the F1 championship leader and has been on his relentless pursuit of claiming his maiden title this year. Lando Norris has been trying to overcome the advantage that the Aussie holds, as the two are separated by a mere eight points.

On the track, McLaren has the car to give its drivers chances of fighting for the championship, while off the track, one person has been constant in the 24-year-old's life: Lily Zneimer. The couple began dating in their penultimate year of graduation, and reflecting on how Zneimer has always had her back, Piastri said in an interview with The Telegraph:

"Lily [Zneimer] has been there from the start, from single-seater to Formula One. A constant in what is quite a manic world."

Piastri and Zneimer have been dating each other for over five years.

Oscar Piastri explains his relationship with Lily Zneimer

Oscar Piastri (L) and Lily Zneimer (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri and Lily Zneimer have often arrived at the racing venues together, and the latter is usually the one that the Aussie runs to after his race. However, the two rarely talk about each other on the F1 stage.

The McLaren driver revealed about his tendency to keep his relationship private on the Eff Won podcast in 2023, as he said:

"We keep it private, [but] not secretive like some relationships are. We keep it to ourselves and try to be out of the spotlight and just live normal lives."

On the other hand, Zneimer is an engineering graduate and wanted to join the F1 world much like his boyfriend, as motorsport photographer Kym Illman once shared, via The Sun:

"She wants a job in F1, and with her contacts, I’d say she has a strong chance of that."

On the racing side of things, Oscar Piastri has had a decent 2025 season. He had a torrid home race at the season opener in Melbourne as he finished ninth after a blunder mid-race.

However, since then, the McLaren driver has claimed five race victories, but his last win came at the Spanish Grand Prix, and he has been off the top step of the podium for the past few race weekends. This has helped Lando Norris reignite his championship bid as the two get ready for the second phase of the season.

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More