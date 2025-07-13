Michael Schumacher’s daughter Gina wins the world championship

Gina-Maria Schumacher, daughter of Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher, has etched her name onto the global sporting stage. The 28-year-old recently clinched the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) World Championship at the CS Ranch in Givrins, Switzerland.

Representing Team Germany, the 28-year-old secured a gold medal for her country at the prestigious event. Gina-Maria, who has long been recognised as one of the foremost reining horse riders, claimed the win with her horse Valentino. She subsequently took to social media to share a post celebrating her feat.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, the daughter of Michael Schumacher accompanied them with the caption:

“GOLD for Team Germany 🇩🇪. Proud to represent our country. Big thank you to @herzensangelegenheit for the awesome show shirts we get to wear this year!! #valentinoisthebest🦄”

This triumph adds to the growing list of accolades the Schumacher family continues to achieve in their respective racing disciplines. Her father, Michael Schumacher, clinched seven Drivers’ championships during his legendary career in Formula 1. Gina’s younger brother, Mick Schumacher, also tasted success in Formula 2 and European Formula 3—however, his step up into Formula 1 has not yet unfolded as he might have envisioned.

While much of the global spotlight continues to shine on the enduring legacy of Michael Schumacher, Gina’s recent achievement serves as a subtle reminder that the family’s spirit of triumph continues to thrive—both on the racetrack and on horseback.

Michael Schumacher becomes a grandfather as Gina welcomes her first child

Earlier in March, Michael Schumacher became a grandfather when his daughter Gina announced the birth of her child with husband Iain Bethke. The 28-year-old took to social media to announce the birth of her newborn.

Gina tied the knot with her partner in September 2024 in a closed-door ceremony in Spain — a ceremony which was rumoured to have been attended by Michael Schumacher, stirring much attention at the time.

Announcing the birth of her child via her Instagram, the horse racer posted:

“Welcome to the world, Millie 💕 Born on March 29th, our hearts are fuller than ever. We are beyond blessed to have you in our lives. #welcomeMillie”

The announcement by Gina has since attracted a wide stream of congratulations from several individuals and other well-wishers across the motorsport scene and beyond.

Gina’s father, Schumacher Sr, enjoyed an illustrious racing career that spanned nearly two decades. The former Scuderia Ferrari driver opted to call time on his stint in F1 following the conclusion of the 2012 campaign — a move which led to the team signing Lewis Hamilton.

However, Schumacher suffered a freak accident while skiing with his son Mick a year after retiring from the sport in 2013. The 56-year-old was subsequently placed in an induced coma, and little about his health condition has been made known to the public since the unfortunate accident.

