Lewis Hamilton shares tribute for Chelsea star Reece James

Lewis Hamilton shared a tribute to the Chelsea soccer star Reece James on his official Instagram account. The Ferrari driver hailed James and stated that he was "proud" of the soccer player after the latter won the FIFA Club World Cup recently.

James won the FIFA Club World Cup with his team after they beat Paris St. Germain by a 3-0 margin at MetLife Stadium in the United States. João Pedro and Cole Palmer scored for the Blues as they broke the hearts of Parisians with a clinical display.

James, who was the captain of his side, guided his team to victory, months after they won the UEFA Conference League against Real Betis. As James shared a series of photos, holding the trophy, Hamilton reposted them on his story and wrote:

"Through it all, you kept your head up and kept pushing! Proud of you brother."

Credit: Lewis Hamilton on Instagram.

Hamilton is a big-time soccer fan who regularly follows the English Premier League. So much so that as a kid, he tried playing the game and looked for a spot on the local team at Stevenage Borough.

The British driver is a fan of Chelsea's stern rival in London, Arsenal. He has been supporting the team since he was five to six years old, but he also had a Chelsea fan in the family, as his uncle supported the Blues.

When Lewis Hamilton was interested in buying Chelsea Football Club

In 2022, Lewis Hamilton had an opportunity to buy Chelsea after its previous owner, Roman Abramovich, had to sell the team due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As a result, a consortium led by Sir Marin Broughton and his friends, Serena Williams and Hamilton, showed interest in buying the team.

Lewis Hamilton of the United Kingdom and Team Scuderia Ferrari (44) before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 06, 2025 at Silverstone Circuit - Source: Getty Images

"Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and one of the most successful," Hamilton said of Chelsea, via Formula1. "When I heard about this opportunity I was like ‘wow’; this is one of the greatest opportunities to be part of something so great.

“They've been quite leading in their work in D&I [diversity and inclusion] and becoming more diverse and progressive,” added Hamilton. “Our goal is to continue the work that they have already done and have even more of an impact and engage more with the community.”

Unfortunately, Hamilton's consortium failed to buy the team as BlueCo, a consortium led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, and Hansjörg Wyss, acquired the legendary football club in 2022.

