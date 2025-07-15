Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops a one-word reaction to Charles Leclerc's partner's social media post 

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, gave a short reaction to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, on social media. The Spanish driver is racing in his 10th year at the pinnacle of motorsport after making his debut in 2015 with Toro Rosso.

Ad

Over the years, the 30-year-old has developed a reputation for himself as a hardworking and adaptable driver, given his consistent performances on the track despite switching multiple teams.

Apart from being one of the best drivers on the grid, Sainz has also amassed a massive fan following off the track and has many fans curious about his lifestyle and personal life. He has been dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson for two years, and the pair is one of the most sought-after in the paddock and are spotted out and about in Monaco.

Ad

Trending

Donaldson, who has over 560k followers on social media, is often seen hanging out with fellow WAGs, Alxandra Saint-Mleux and Carmen Montero Mundt. Saint-Mleux and Donaldson have also extended support to each other on social media.

On her recent Instagram post, Charles Leclerc's partner posted a series of pictures of herself wearing a stunning blue gown and wrote in the caption:

"Grace Kelly “To Catch a Thief” 1955 inspired dress, for the 76th Monaco Red Cross Gala 🩵 . Thank you @antoine.guerin_ for bringing my idea to life in your own beautiful way 💙"

Ad

Ad

In the comments section of the post, Carlos Sainz's girlfriend gave a one-word reaction to Alexandra Saint-Mleux's dress and said:

"Dreamy."

Snapshot of Rebecca Donaldson's comment...Credits-Instagram

Not just Donaldson and Saint-Mleux, but their partners Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc also got on famously during their time as teammates at Ferrari from 2021 to 2024.

Ad

Carlos Sainz praises Charles Leclerc's abilities in F1

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that his former Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc had found the sweet spot in his F1 career on the track, as evidenced by his performances in the last couple of years.

Speaking with F1.com, the four-time F1 race winner reflected and said:

“I think no one needs to talk about his talent and his speed, everyone knows that. But in terms of how he behaves, how he treats everyone in the team, how he takes the Ferrari brand all around the world, I think he’s doing an incredible job and he’s part of that team growth that Ferrari has seen recently, and I think in that, Ferrari has a great ambassador also.

Ad

“Good on him, good job – I think he’s been doing that and progressing both as a driver and also as a human being all these years. He’s now probably in one of his sweetest spots of his career, he feels mature, comfortable and probably ready to win, so let’s see what they can do this year.”

Carlos Sainz has maintained that Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are two of his best teammates in the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More