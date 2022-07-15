"He is very, very positive, very constructive"- Aston Martin chief hopes Sebastian Vettel will 'stay' with the team in 2023 F1 season

Sebastian Vettel is a 'positive' and 'constructive' figure at Aston Martin F1, according to team principal Mike Krack, who is hoping that the German extends his contract with the team.

The four-time world champion joined the team at the start of the 2021 season after his relationship with Ferrari soured considerably in 2020. Since then, Vettel has been the primary source of points for the Silverstone-based team as they continue to try to reinvent themselves in F1.

Sebastian Vettel picked up 43 points last year, including the team's first and only podium finish till date at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP. He has been responsible for 15 of Aston Martin's total haul of 18 points this season. However, things have not gone according to plan for the second most successful active driver on the grid since making the move from Ferrari.

Now with only half a season left on his contract, the German could soon be at a crossroads in his career. Krack previously stated that it would be foolish for his team not to try and renew the 35-year-old driver's deal. In a recent interview carried by F1.com, Krack said:

“Well, we are in talks. Sebastian [Vettel] is very, very positive, very constructive, so from that point of view, I really hope that we can continue. Also, maybe the investment that he has made now over two years, he should also maybe be in a position to get something from it and not hand it to someone else later. But we’re confident that we can make this a success with the talks that we are having.”

Aston Martin boss lauds Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll for being 'pragmatic' and 'positive' despite team's 2022 struggles

Despite Aston Martin's obvious difficulties in the ongoing season, Krack commended both Sebastian Vettel and his teammate Lance Stroll for being pragmatic and positive in their approach.

Speaking in the aforementioned interview with F1.com, Mike Krack said:

“I think both drivers, we really have to say hats off, how they cope with it, how constructive they still are with us. There is no bad word, nothing at all. We try to do this together, try to get out together, they give us very good feedback. And it would be easy for them to get frustrated but this is not what happens. Both Lance [Stroll] and Sebastian, they’re very constructive in all the meetings and you could not sense any lack of pushing or motivation from the current situation.”

After 11 rounds of racing in the 2022 F1 season, Aston Martin is currently ninth in the World Constructors' Championship standings.

