At $570M worldwide grossing, F1 movie breaks major milestone

The F1 movie starring Brad Pitt became the highest-grossing sports film within two months of its release. The Lewis Hamilton co-produced movie has claimed a $570 million box office collection internationally, dethroning Disney's Cars 2 from the top spot.The much-anticipated film on the pinnacle of motorsports had multiple celebrities in its arsenal. Brad Pitt was the lead figure, with Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris also playing key roles.The movie was directed by Top Gun: Maverick director, Joseph Kosinski, and Jerry Bruckheimer co-produced it alongside a vast catalogue of producers. The sport-based movie immediately became a hit since it hit the screens internationally on June 25, and was taken to the US cinemas two days later.Moreover, this success was ultimately translated into the film moving up the box office charts and ultimately snubbing the top step of the podium away from Cars 2. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Disney movie had grossed $559 million, a title that it had held since 2011. But the F1-based film trampled its record by amassing a staggering $570 million collection. Moreover, with the movie still pulling in fans daily, this number is poised to go up in the following days.Stefano Domenicali lets in on the impact of the F1 movie on the sport's reach to the fansFerrari team principal Fred Vasseur (L) and Stefano Domenicali (R) travelling to New York for F1® The Movie World Premiere - Source: GettyThe premier open-wheel racing series has witnessed a boom in its viewership since Liberty Media took over the sport's operations in 2017. With the vast array of social media content about the sport, reaching new fans, the F1 film also played a vital role in the championship's publicity worldwide.In Liberty Media's recent earnings call, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali shared how the sport is flourishing with the latest numbers over on social media, which was compounded by the film's hype in recent months:&quot;Driven by both an exciting season on track and cultural buzz around the F1 movie, F1 drew its largest reach ever on social media in the second quarter with over 20,000,000,000 total social impression, growing over 100% compared to the second quarter of the last year.&quot;&quot;In June, the movie was released to the world. The movie was the largest global opening weekend ever for a Brad Pitt film and was shown on more than 44,000 screen across 80 markets. In its first five weeks, the F1 movie saw global box office sales over $500,000,000 becoming the highest grossing Apple film to date. The film will be released on Apple TV later this year and will continue to strengthen fan engagement with our sport.&quot;Meanwhile, the championship headed into its summer break after the Hungarian GP, as only 10 rounds remain before the conclusion of the 2025 season.