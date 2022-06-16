"At Ferrari, they just screw up", says former F1 driver

Ferrari looked like a runaway title favorite after the first three races of the 2022 F1 season. The team had the fastest as well as the most reliable car on the grid. While Max Verstappen suffered two DNFs in the first three races, no such thing happened to his rival Charles Leclerc.

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari bit.ly/AzerbaijanGP20…



#essereFerrari #AzerbaijanGP The Baku race was disappointing. We struggled with reliability, which we are now addressing. This weekend we race in Canada with the same goals as always, aiming to fight back The Baku race was disappointing. We struggled with reliability, which we are now addressing. This weekend we race in Canada with the same goals as always, aiming to fight back ➡️ bit.ly/AzerbaijanGP20…#essereFerrari 🔴 #AzerbaijanGP https://t.co/BPOW3uBSwB

Since then, however, Ferrari has been overhauled in terms of speed as well as reliability. Charles Leclerc has suffered 2 DNFs in the last 3 races and has conceded 80 points to Max Verstappen in the last 5 races. Speaking about the plight Ferrari faces at the moment, former F1 driver Giedo Van Der Garde had this to say:

“At Ferrari, they just screw up!"

Van Der Garde also mentioned how Carlos Sainz was putting too much pressure on himself in his pursuit to try and beat Leclerc because of which errors were creeping in. He said:

“He somehow doesn’t manage it. I also think he is putting too much pressure on himself by wanting to beat Leclerc. [Charles] is in a nice flow, especially on Saturday. It is then difficult for Sainz to come close. I think there is too much pressure on him.”

Hard to conclude that Ferrari has a power unit problem

Formula 1 @F1



Leclerc reacts to his DNF in Baku



#AzerbaijanGP #F1 "I am more than frustrated"Leclerc reacts to his DNF in Baku "I am more than frustrated" Leclerc reacts to his DNF in Baku#AzerbaijanGP #F1 https://t.co/lmpaBUnBYn

The Italian squad was the epitome of consistency and reliability in F1 at the start of the season. Ever since the engine blowout at Barcelona for Charles Leclerc, there have been more and more issues with the power unit, leading to a scenario where questions are being raised if there is an intrinsic issue with it after all.

Giedo Van Der Garde feels it's hard to jump to that conclusion already and a few more races are required to make an educated remark on the situation with the power unit. He said:

“That is difficult to estimate. They had a problem with the power unit in Spain, although it was more the turbo. In Baku, you could really hear the engine stalling. It’s tough for them at the moment. You see them pushing the limit. So they are now going over that. Sainz also retired with a hydraulic problem, which is just painful. It’s sour in a weekend when they could have been on the podium together.”

The Italian squad is on a 5-race losing streak at the moment and will be hoping to turn things around at the Canadian GP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far