“At least he's not afraid by the political game”: 4x F1 champion complements Max Verstappen for ‘speaking his mind’

Former F1 world champion Alain Prost has sung praises for Red Bull ace Max Verstappen for not being hindered by the political games behind the scenes.

The recent seasons have seen Dutch driver Max Verstappen rise to prominence and etch his name in the annals of Formula 1 history. The 26-year-old, currently a reigning three-time world champion, continues to dominate the grid and shatter records season after season.

However, it is not just his skills on the track that make Verstappen an engima. The Red Bull driver, known for his tenacity and outspoken nature, never shies away from speaking his mind, even if it ruffles a few feathers.

Former F1 world champion Alain Prost recently applauded Verstappen for his candidness and lack of fear in navigating the intricate web of politics that often defines the sport. A four-time world champion with McLaren and Renault, Prost said (via Motor Sport Magazine):

"For me it’s good to see a driver like him. I was very pleased to listen to what he also said about not liking the sprint races. At least he says what he thinks and is not afraid by the political game. I like that,” Prost said.

Prost was referring to the vocal opposition to the introduction of Sprint races to an already excruciating F1 calendar. Verstappen had stated (via PlanetF1):

"We’re heading into seasons where you have at one point 24, 25 races, because that’s where we’re going to head into and if we start adding even more stuff, it’s not worth it for me anyway. I’m not enjoying that."

Expand Tweet

Alain Prost praises Max Verstappen for being focused on racing

Prost went on to appreciate Verstappen's uniqueness, both in thought and expression.

“I like him very much because he’s a little bit different in the way he thinks and speaks."

Referring to the chaotic Las Vegas GP weekend, the 68-year-old praised Verstappen's laser focus on his racing goals. He said:

"Even in Las Vegas he was focused on racing and winning. People can like him or not, but at least you must recognise you are not obliged to have the same approach."

Max Verstappen won the 2023 season by a landslide margin of 290 points. The Dutchman clinched his third straight world title.