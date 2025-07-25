"At least we got one!": Max Verstappen reacts to beating one of the McLaren duo during the F1 Belgian GP sprint shootout

Max Verstappen shared an unusual message over the team radio after qualifying second for the Sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Dutchman expressed his satisfaction at pipping at least one of the McLarens during the sprint qualifying session.
Max Verstappen came over the line to finish second in the Sprint qualifying at the Belgian GP, over four tenths behind the fastest man, Oscar Piastri. But the 27-year-old did beat the other McLaren of Lando Norris, who finished third, just over a tenth behind the Red Bull.
Both McLarens were expected to lock out the front row based on their pace during the only practice session of the weekend on Friday. Piastri's gap to Verstappen showcased the edge the Papaya team holds over the rest of the field.
But Verstappen managed to split the two cars thanks to another brilliant lap, amid a slightly off day for Norris. After the lap, Verstappen's race engineer for the weekend, Simon Rennie, came over the team radio to inform the driver of his final position.
Verstappen seemed satisfied with his performance and focused on the positive of splitting the McLarens rather than the negative of being almost half a second behind Piastri.
"Yeah, that's it mate. P2. Nice job," said Rennie over the team radio.
"Alright, well, at least we got one. Not bad, well done guys," replied Verstappen.
P2 is considered to be a great place to start at Spa as well, due to the prevalence of a strong slipstream effect on the Kemmel straight after Eau Rouge and Raidillon. Verstappen will be hoping to benefit from this behind the McLaren of Piastri on the very first of the 15-lap sprint on Saturday.
Max Verstappen claims "life has to go on" amid Christian Horner's exit from Red Bull
Max Verstappen claimed that "life has to go on" when asked about his thoughts on Red Bull's future post Christian Horner's exit. The 4-time world champion also revealed that he was informed about the decision half a day before the official announcement happened.
When asked how and when he was informed about Horner's sacking during an interview ahead of the Belgian GP, Verstappen replied:
"I mean, probably, maybe, half a day before it came out." [via Formula1.com]
"Yeah, I mean, that was it. Management told me about it, and then, you know, life has to go on," he added.
During other interviews, Verstappen has also added that he spoke to Horner over the phone after the decision was announced, but the driver did not share many details of the conversation. The Red Bull man also clarified that Horner's exit does not have any effect on his future within F1.