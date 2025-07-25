"At least we got one!": Max Verstappen reacts to beating one of the McLaren duo during the F1 Belgian GP sprint shootout

Max Verstappen shared an unusual message over the team radio after qualifying second for the Sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Dutchman expressed his satisfaction at pipping at least one of the McLarens during the sprint qualifying session.

Ad

Max Verstappen came over the line to finish second in the Sprint qualifying at the Belgian GP, over four tenths behind the fastest man, Oscar Piastri. But the 27-year-old did beat the other McLaren of Lando Norris, who finished third, just over a tenth behind the Red Bull.

Both McLarens were expected to lock out the front row based on their pace during the only practice session of the weekend on Friday. Piastri's gap to Verstappen showcased the edge the Papaya team holds over the rest of the field.

Ad

Trending

But Verstappen managed to split the two cars thanks to another brilliant lap, amid a slightly off day for Norris. After the lap, Verstappen's race engineer for the weekend, Simon Rennie, came over the team radio to inform the driver of his final position.

Verstappen seemed satisfied with his performance and focused on the positive of splitting the McLarens rather than the negative of being almost half a second behind Piastri.

Ad

"Yeah, that's it mate. P2. Nice job," said Rennie over the team radio.

"Alright, well, at least we got one. Not bad, well done guys," replied Verstappen.

P2 is considered to be a great place to start at Spa as well, due to the prevalence of a strong slipstream effect on the Kemmel straight after Eau Rouge and Raidillon. Verstappen will be hoping to benefit from this behind the McLaren of Piastri on the very first of the 15-lap sprint on Saturday.

Ad

Max Verstappen claims "life has to go on" amid Christian Horner's exit from Red Bull

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner at the Austrian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen claimed that "life has to go on" when asked about his thoughts on Red Bull's future post Christian Horner's exit. The 4-time world champion also revealed that he was informed about the decision half a day before the official announcement happened.

Ad

When asked how and when he was informed about Horner's sacking during an interview ahead of the Belgian GP, Verstappen replied:

"I mean, probably, maybe, half a day before it came out." [via Formula1.com]

"Yeah, I mean, that was it. Management told me about it, and then, you know, life has to go on," he added.

During other interviews, Verstappen has also added that he spoke to Horner over the phone after the decision was announced, but the driver did not share many details of the conversation. The Red Bull man also clarified that Horner's exit does not have any effect on his future within F1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More