"At least I can sleep in a bit more" - Max Verstappen moans about waking early with the new weekend schedule

Max Verstappen urged F1 to revert to the old four-day schedule format for the race weekend since the new condensed format hadn’t changed much of the routine for drivers. Speaking at the FIA Drivers' Press Conference in Bahrain, the Dutchman explained that there is no change to his routine with the three-day format, and Fridays can be sleep-depriving.

On being asked if the new format had changed his routine, Max Verstappen said:

“No. I was still on the track yesterday so for me nothing changes. So maybe you can ban coming to the track on a Thursday, then the team also doesn’t give me anything to do. Because at the end of the day I'm still doing exactly the same.”

The Dutch champion believes that if there is no change in routine with the new three-day weekend, the sport might as well revert to its older version with the four-day format. Despite the drivers’ conference being on a Friday, the Dutchman revealed he still had press duties on Thursday and felt maybe banning drivers before Friday might change the ordeal.

Describing how the new format affects his sleep routine, Max Verstappen said:

“But now you have to wake up actually earlier on Friday mornings. Even if it’s not going to change, can we please go back to the old schedule, at least I can sleep in a bit more.”

While the drivers were divided into four groups for the drivers’ press conference, they had to address the press before FP1 which meant waking up earlier. According to the reigning champion, if the sport were to revert to the older format, he would be less sleep-deprived.

Land Norris agrees with Max Verstappen’s opinion about new race weekend format

Lando Norris agreed with the reigning champion’s opinion on the new three-day race weekend format. While there was consensus amongst the drivers that the new format would not change their routines for a Thursday, Max Verstappen urged the sport to revert to the old four-day format on the race weekend.

Agreeing with the Red Bull champion, the McLaren driver simply said:

“I completely agree with Max.”

Despite the new condensed format, teams did carry out press duties with the print and TV media on Thursdays. So, although there was no track action, the drivers' press duties doubled for a Friday. It would not be a surprise if the sport considers revising the format to reduce its hectic schedule amidst a 23-race record calendar.

