“At the moment, there is no Plan B”: Mercedes don’t have a replacement lined up should Lewis Hamilton choose to leave

Toto Wolff has claimed that Mercedes presently do not have a "Plan B" alternative if Lewis Hamilton decides to quit the Formula One team. Hamilton's current agreement with Mercedes expires at the end of 2023, sparking theories about the seven-time World Champion's future.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled this season with Mercedes' troubled W14 car, falling 3-0 behind fellow team-mate George Russell in qualifying. He did manage to clinch the team's first podium of the season in Australia though.

There was some anticipation that the situation may be resolved swiftly last winter. However, the conversations have been put on hold until Wolff and Hamilton can agree on an appropriate time to meet and make a decision.

While both have made optimistic statements, the chances of the Briton leaving the team either for another team or withdrawing from the sport entirely remains a mystery.

With no definitive commitment from Lewis Hamilton on his plans for 2024, Mercedes risks having no viable replacement available if the seven-time world champion decides to retire late.

"I think it may sound naïve, but I really struggle to think of a Plan B, if my Plan A is still the one that is my favourite. I don't want to engage in discussions with other drivers, because I'm happy with the ones that are in the team, that's for sure. At the moment, there is no Plan B. It's Lewis," said Wolff during an interview.

Mercedes want Lewis Hamilton to sign a new contract, but Wolff has stated that he is so unconcerned about the issue that he hasn't considered any alternatives.

Wolff admitted that it would be unfortunate if Mercedes had to rush for a replacement driver later this year if Hamilton did decide to go. However, he was sure that such a late decision would not occur.

While Hamilton has not had the best start to the season, he has stated that he intends to stay in F1 for a few more years.

Lewis Hamilton's championship is in jeopardy as Felipe Massa considers suing over Ecclestone's remarks

At the notorious Singapore Grand Prix, Felipe Massa's 2008 championship effort suffered a setback. Nelson Piquet Jr.'s purposeful collision during the race is still remembered because it allowed Fernando Alonso, another member of the Renault team, to win by a hair.

Piquet Jr. intentionally crashed, according to an inquiry, and Renault received a two-year F1 suspension. Ecclestone reportedly acknowledged that the reason he and former FIA chief Max Mosley decided against challenging the outcome was to "protect the sport from a huge scandal."

Ferrari mishandled Massa's pit stop due to the collision, which sent the Brazilian further down the leaderboard. Lewis Hamilton, however, was able to take advantage of the situation, and the points swing eventually proved to be vital. The Briton won his first championship by a single point later that season.

Since then, Massa has replied by indicating that he intends to file a lawsuit, which, if successful, might result in Hamilton losing his 2008 victory.

