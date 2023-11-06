"At this point it's a joke" - Lando Norris gets 'Driver of the Day' for the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP, leaves fans unimpressed

F1 fans were not impressed after Lando Norris was given yet another 'Driver of the Day' vote over Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard's legendary performance in the 2023 Brazilian GP.

The McLaren driver made an excellent start to the race as jumped Alonso and went from P6 to P2 in a matter of one corner. He held onto the position until the end and finished behind Max Verstappen once again to get his fifth podium in six races.

Fernando Alonso, however, had a topsy-turvy battle for the final podium position with Sergio Perez that saw him finish ahead of the Red Bull driver in a photo finish to the line. F1 fans were left disappointed after Lando Norris got the 'Drive of the Day' vote in favor of Fernando Alonso.

One fan called the vote a 'joke', writing:

"Norris getting DotD again, lmao. At this point, it's a joke. (It's Nando for me if anyone asks),"

Lando Norris on his opportunity to challenge Max Verstappen

Norris stated that he tried to overtake Max Verstappen in the opening laps of the race but pointed out that the Red Bull driver was extremely 'competitive' in Turn 11 and Turn 12.

In his post-race press conference, the McLaren driver said:

"Was it on? I mean, I tried. I just wasn't… we struggled too much in Turn 10, Turn 12. It’s where Red Bull’s extremely competitive and where we struggle, have struggled all weekend."

"Apart from when we’re on new tires, and of course on that restart, I used my new tires and Max didn't. So I used all of my battery, and of course, had DRS and then you do start catching them very quickly."

Norris added:

"I had a good line in Turn 1, and Turn 2 but Max also had a lot of grip. So, you know, if it was maybe later on in the stint, his line in Turn 1, Turn 2 would have been a lot more compromised and a bigger penalty, but because the tires were still fresh and provide a lot of grip, he got a good enough exit that I then only got alongside him, just before the braking zone for Turn 4."

It would have been fascinating to see if Lando Norris would have held off Verstappen had he taken the lead and fought for his maiden race win.