Audi could acquire 25% shares of Sauber F1 racing as early as the 2023 season: Reports

Audi's entry to F1 might begin as early as next season as new details have been revealed about the team's partnership with Sauber. According to a report by Motorsport-Total.com, Audi is going to take over Sauber in a systematic manner. This involves completing the takeover in three phases, as the team increases its stake within the team by 25% every year.

Most importantly, this process will start next year, as Audi is expected to take over 25% of Sauber's shares in the 2023 F1 season. A report from Motorsport-Total.com stated:

“The takeover of shares will not take place in a single transaction, but the acquisition of several tranches is planned. Audi could take over the first 25 percent from previous team owner Finn Rausing (Tetra Pak) as early as 2023.”

The report further contemplated that it all made sense now that Alfa Romeo announced that it would end its association with Sauber at the end of this season. It said:

“In retrospect, therefore, it also makes sense why title sponsor Alfa Romeo surprisingly announced on Friday shortly after the announcement of Audi’s entry into Formula 1 that it would end its cooperation with the Sauber team after the recently extended contract (until the end of 2023) expired. Because Alfa logos on a car that is 25 percent owned by another car manufacturer would have been gored.”

Lack of clarity on the F1 team's nomenclature in the interim

There is a lack of clarity on what the team's name will be in the interim. Certain details need to be ironed out because until the 2026 F1 season, Sauber is expected to be powered by a Ferrari power unit. An Audi car powered by a Ferrari power unit is a direct conflict that might need to be resolved before things get finalized. Talking about the situation, the report said:

“It is unclear under which name the team will start in 2024 and 2025. It would be conceivable to use Sauber as a team name - similar to Benetton, which already belonged to the Renault group in 2000 and 2001, but only started as a Renault factory team in 2022.”

The report further stated:

“It is also unclear whether Ferrari would continue to supply the powertrain to a team that includes a competing car manufacturer, Audi. It is possible that these are precisely the questions that have not yet been negotiated to the end and which is why the Sauber deal could not be officially communicated on Friday.”

During Audi's announcement that it was joining F1, it wasn't made entirely clear which chassis was going to be powered by Audi. It might be the reason why Audi has not laid all its cards out yet.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi