Audi makes its stance crystal clear amid talks of the 2026 F1 regulations being scrapped

Audi has backed the planned 2026 engine regulations amid rumors of the FIA planning to scrap them to reintroduce V10 engines from the 2028 season. The German automotive manufacturer has stated that the 2026 new hybrid power unit regulations were the reason it chose to enter F1.

Ad

The FIA had announced the new engine regulations to modify the turbo hybrid power unit into a more sustainable component. As per the new rules, the power units will run on sustainable fuels and will have an equal share of electric power and internal combustion.

The regulations are due to be effective from the 2026 season. However, as per the latest reports, the FIA is considering scrapping the upcoming rule change and introduce V10 engines again from 2028.

Ad

Trending

According to The Race, teams like Mercedes and Red Bull are in favor of the return of V10 engines. However, Audi, set to make its F1 debut in 2026, has strongly opposed the proposed plan.

The German automotive company has bought a 100% stake in Kick Sauber and will debut from the 2026 season onwards. It'll reportedly be allowed to set up its own engine-manufacturing unit later in the future.

"The upcoming regulation changes, including the new hybrid power unit regulations set for the 2026 season and beyond, were a key factor in Audi's decision to enter Formula 1. These power unit regulations reflect the same technological advancements that drive innovation in the company's road cars," the team said in a statement to The Race.

Ad

F1 had reportedly planned to keep the new engine regulations in effect for five seasons, until 2030. However, citing huge costs, the governing body now reportedly believes switching to V10 engines, which run on sustainable fuels, from 2028 would be more cost-effective.

That being said, F1 and FIA would likely need significant support from the teams to enforce a change of action.

Audi to have new base in UK ahead of F1 transition

Audi F1 - Source: Getty

The 2025 F1 season will be a final ride for Kick Sauber as Audi is set to take over from the 2026 season onwards. Ahead of the big transition, Sauber has decided to set up a new technical center in the United Kingdom. Currently, seven F1 teams own a base in the UK, which is an attractive location for motorsport companies.

Ad

Sauber has an aerodynamic office in Switzerland, through which it ran operations until 2025. Sauber COO and CTO Mattia Binotto said in a statement:

“We are excited to establish our technical center in the UK to complement our key site in Hinwil, which will continue to lead our main engineering operations and experience the largest team growth. Expanding into the UK allows us to remain close to one of the world’s most dynamic motorsport ecosystems."

While Binotto is the head of Audi's F1 project, the team also hired former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley as team principal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback