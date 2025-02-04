Major change at Audi as team announces new base away from Switzerland

Ahead of Audi's takeover in 2026, Kick Sauber has announced the setting up of a new base in the United Kingdom. The new factory will likely be home to 25,000 staff members with an aim to turn it operational by summer 2025.

Sauber had agreed to sell 100% stake to the German luxury automotive manufacturer company a couple of years ago. While the takeover is finalized, the new team will enter the grid from the 2026 season onwards.

However, before the highly anticipated entry, Sauber is taking crucial steps to ensure a smooth transition. According to a report from Planet F1, Sauber has decided to shift its base from Zurich, Switzerland, to the United Kingdom, widely known as the hub of motorsports.

Apart from Sauber and Ferrari, each team on the F1 grid operates from the UK. Hence, with this shift, Sauber will be able to stay connected with the world of motorsports and will house 25,000 employees. The team has reportedly shortlisted Bicester, Silverstone and Milton Keynes as potential sites to build a base.

Sauber COO and CTO Mattia Binotto, who is also in charge of the Audi F1 project, said (via Planet F1):

“We are excited to establish our technical center in the UK to complement our key site in Hinwil, which will continue to lead our main engineering operations and experience the largest team growth. Expanding into the UK allows us to remain close to one of the world’s most dynamic motorsport ecosystems. Our vision is to create a strong, collaborative network across Hinwil and the UK, driving innovation and performance."

Apart from Binotto, Audi has also roped in renowned sporting director Jonathan Wheatley from Red Bull. Wheatley will take over as team principal beginning from the 2025 season. Moreover, Nico Hulkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto are signed for the upcoming season, with an extension in 2026 likely.

Former Toyota driver predicts steep challenges for Audi in 2026

Audi F1 project head Mattia Binotto (Image Source: Getty)

Audi has taken over 100% stake in Kick Sauber and will take charge from the 2026 season onwards. 2026 is a special year as technical directives will be overhauled as FIA opts for a sustainable route.

However, former Toyota driver Allan McNish opined that the German luxury car company is likely to struggle in its debut year. Talking to Formula1.com, he said (via Planet F1):

“It all needs to gel. You can’t just throw people into a room and expect it all to work. You need to have a blend of youth and experience, energizing people and analytical people, and you’ve got to find the right people for the right positions."

Audi will likely see a lesser degree of adjustment issues as it is taking over an existing team instead of starting from scratch. Moreover, Mattia Binotto's and Jonathan Wheatley's experience will also play a key role in their progress.

