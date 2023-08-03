Axed Alpine boss could soon take up a new F1 position

Former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer, who recently departed from the team ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, has revealed that he is barred from working for another F1 team for a year.

However, Szafnauer remains optimistic about his future in the sport and suggests that he may explore other roles within F1 during this interim period.

The news of Szafnauer's departure came as a shock to many in the motorsport community, and alongside him, the long-time sporting director, Alan Permane, also left the team. The decision to part ways was said to be a mutual agreement, clearing the path for new leadership within the team.

In an interview with SpeedCity Broadcasting, Szafnauer hinted at his intentions for the future.

"Not to go into the contractual stuff, but I've got to stay away from other teams for a year, but not Formula 1 in general," he disclosed.

This statement has raised eyebrows among fans and insiders, as it suggests that the former Alpine boss has some exciting prospects lined up in the world of F1.

Otmar Szafnauer remains regretful for his time with Alpine

Despite his departure, the former Alpine boss remains enthusiastic about achieving his goals within the sport.

However, he also expressed his regret at not being able to complete the task of building a high-performing team at the British outfit.

He attributed the challenge to several key personnel being locked into long-term contracts that are set to expire in the coming years.

"I was well on my way to doing it, it's just unfortunate that all the good people are locked into long-term contracts, and they're all coming in '24 and '25," Szafnauer lamented.

Otmar Szafnauer's departure from Alpine came after a spell of 18 months after he had jumped ship from Aston Martin. While his time with the Enstone-based outfit wasn't the most fruitful for either party, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Otmar.

As the F1 world eagerly awaits Szafnauer's next move, it is worth noting that his departure from Alpine does not seem to signal an end to his career in F1. His comments have left fans and insiders excited about the potential opportunities that lie ahead for the seasoned motorsport professional.

In the meantime, Szafnauer's former team is also on the lookout for a suitable replacement for Szafnauer's position. While former Vice President Bruno Famin has been named as the interim Team Principal, strong rumors link the British side to former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.