BREAKING: Alpine F1 Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer and Sporting Director Alan Permane to leave Alpine after Belgian Grand Prix

In a shocking turn of events, Alpine has announced that they will part ways with their Team Principal, Otmar Szafnauer, following the conclusion of the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix.

The decision, said to be reached by mutual agreement, marks the end of Szafnauer's 18-month tenure with the team.

Despite the impending departure, Szafnauer will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as Team Principal for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. However, once the race weekend concludes, he will bid farewell to the team, departing before the August summer break.

Alpine, in a statement released to the press, expressed gratitude for Szafnauer's dedication and hard work. The statement acknowledges his instrumental role in leading the team to a commendable fourth-place finish in the 2022 Constructors' Championship. The team also extended their best wishes to Szafnauer for his future endeavors.

Simultaneously, the British side revealed that they will also be parting ways with their Sporting Director, Alan Permane. Like Szafnauer, Permane's departure has been amicably agreed upon, and he will see through his duties for the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

The Enstone-based outfit, where Permane spent 34 distinguished years, expressed appreciation for his contributions and conveyed their best wishes for his future undertakings.

Chief Technical Officer Pat Fry departs from Alpine, officially joins Williams

Notably, the departure of Pat Fry from Alpine was also announced. Fry, who served the team with distinction as their Chief Technical Director, is set to embark on a new chapter in his F1 career elsewhere. Williams subsequently confirmed that Fry would be joining them as their Chief Technical Officer.

Williams Racing @WilliamsRacing Welcoming Pat Fry as our new Chief Technical Officer! 🤝

To fill the leadership void created by these exits, the Enstone-based team has named Bruno Famin, the Vice President of Alpine Motorsports, as the Interim Team Principal. Famin will take up his new role, starting from the Dutch Grand Prix, assuming the critical responsibilities previously held by Szafnauer.

Additionally, the team revealed the interim appointments for the vacant positions. Julian Rouse, the current Academy Director of the team, has been named as the Interim Sporting Director.

Meanwhile, Matt Harman will take charge of the technical team at Enstone. Both Rouse and Harman will report directly to Bruno Famin in their respective capacities.

The unexpected shake-up within the Alpine F1 team has sent shockwaves through the paddock. With Szafnauer, Permane, and Fry all leaving their posts, the team faces a transitional period ahead.

However, with Famin at the helm and the interim appointments in place, the British outfit aims to maintain its competitive edge as the 2023 season progresses.