"Back when Mclaren was something" Fans react to clips of the chaotic 2011 F1 Canadian GP

F1 fans took to social media to reminisce about the glory days of McLaren after the clip of Jenson Button's iconic 2011 Canadian Grand Prix win surfaced online.

The former McLaren driver and 2009 world champion pulled off an extraordinary win in the streets of Montreal after he won the race in changeable conditions, which consisted of him going into the pits multiple times.

Considered one of the greatest and longest F1 races of all time, Button found himself a lap down and at the back of the grid in the middle part of the race but his resilience and expertise in the conditions showed his real talent in Montreal.

Formula 1 @F1 : "BUTTON LEADS THE GRAND PRIX!!!!"



in 2011,



One of the best races of all-time in Formula 1! 🤩



One fan claimed that the race win was from a time when McLaren challenged for pole positions and race wins every weekend, saying:

"Back when Mclaren was something."

Here are some more reactions:

Pawfect_14 @SagaraKaAlonso @F1 @JensonButton @McLarenF1 This isn't just down to the car being fast. Although i was mad at Jenson that day for bumping into and taking out Fernando, i must admit that was one of the best rain performances if not the best. @F1 @JensonButton @McLarenF1 This isn't just down to the car being fast. Although i was mad at Jenson that day for bumping into and taking out Fernando, i must admit that was one of the best rain performances if not the best.

WeldBoy.vet @WeldBoy13 @F1 @JensonButton @McLarenF1 Oh man I remember this one well, fellow Brit showing everyone how to drive in the wet! @F1 @JensonButton @McLarenF1 Oh man I remember this one well, fellow Brit showing everyone how to drive in the wet!

Lando Norris excited about McLaren's new technical leadership

British driver Lando Norris recently stated that he was excited about McLaren's new technical leadership which will take over from the next season, and that he was happy about the steps that the team was taking in their bid to move up the grid.

During his Q/A in the Sky Sports podcast, Norris said:

“I think there are some big names coming in, which is always a great thing, a great addition. People who have been in the sport for many years, who have been a crucial part in the success of other teams – a lot of success in other teams."

“Knowledge is one of the biggest things in Formula 1, and personnel, so I think getting some big guys in… Not that we had bad people, because that’s absolutely not true, but just making the force bigger is what we needed to go and compete against these other teams – Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and so on," he added.

He further said that McLaren will be better prepared for the 2024 season, adding:

“It’s a very good thing, still fresh for the time being, but already factually there’s been some good improvements from the development rate and things like that, new ideas, new perspectives. Already good progress has been made, so, therefore, I guess I look forward to this year, I look forward to how we can go into winter and be better prepared for 2024.”

It will be interesting to see whether the team is more competitive heading into the next season compared to the 2023 season or not.

