"Bad decision": F1 fans react as Red Bull announce Christian Horner's replacement

Christian Horner's recent sacking by Red Bull has dropped as a bit of a bombshell on the F1 community. The Brit was in charge of the Austrian outfit since its inception in 2005, and in line with the announcement of the new boss, fans from all over the world have come up with their fascinating reactions.

The Milton Keynes-based team has promoted Laurent Mekies to the Red Bull team principal role. He was in the same role at the junior team, Racing Bulls, before his recent promotion. Moreover, his duties at the junior outfit have now been taken over by Alan Premane.

In line with Laurent Mekies' promotion to the Max Verstappen-starred outfit, a fan via X showcased his disappointment:

"Bad decision."

A second fan via the same platform had the following to add:

"So fckn dumb, mekies is retarded. He was a nightmare at ferrari im surprised he got a job at all. We lost Jonathon wheatley for nothing."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Not good." A fan wrote.

Amid the reactions backing Horner, some fans have been pleased to see Horner leave Red Bull.

"Here we go Christian to Ferrari. Max to Mercedes." A fan added.

"The Horner era is gone!" Another added.

"Honestly, good it’s well deserved." Another wrote.

Christian Horner led the charge of the Red Bull Formula 1 team from 2005 onward and during this time, amassed six Constructors' Championships and eight Drivers' Championships. The most recent driver's title came in 2024 with Max Verstappen.

Red Bull's statement on Christian Horner's sacking

While fans have not been able to hold their horses around Christian Horner's sacking and Laurent Mekies' promotion, the Red Bull F1 team has also released an official statement.

The team thanked Horner for his relentless work toward the growth of the outfit in the pinnacle of motorsport. The statement is as follows:

"Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today [Wednesday 9 July 2025] and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing. Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments thanked Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years." Via The Guardian.

With Christian Horner gone from the Milton Keynes-based team, it is going to be fascinating to see what lies ahead for him. In recent times, he was linked with the Maranello-based Ferrari F1 team regarding a potential role.

Moreover, the Brit was also talked about in the paddock regarding a potential switch to the Flavio Briatore-led Alpine F1 team. The upcoming days could see major developments with regard to Horner and his future in the pinnacle of motorsport. Considering his wealth of experience, he will be a valuable asset to any outfit on the grid.

