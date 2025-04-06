Bad news for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc shares demoralising verdict after the F1 Japanese GP

Charles Leclerc's latest admission about Ferrari could be a cause of concern for the team and its fans. The Ferrari driver finished the race in P4, the same place he started his race from, and stated that the car was far from ideal at the Japanese GP.

Ad

Fresh from their Chinese GP debacle, where both Ferrari drivers were disqualified following a breach in the technical regulations, Leclerc went off to a formidable start in the Japanese GP. However, his qualifying performance on Saturday brought him the second grid in P4.

In the main race, Leclerc could not make amends as he had to settle for P4. Even though he was one place behind Oscar Piastri in P3, his gap to the top three was massive — an astonishing 16.097 seconds. This shows that the SF-25 was slow in terms of race pace, and failed to match the top three.

Ad

Trending

"There was nothing more in the car," Leclerc said in the post-race interview. "We did a good job with balance and strategy but it is even more disappointing when you do everything perfect and finish P4. The pace is just not there."

"I went in a specific direction with my driving style and I feel this will help me maximise the car more often than not. If that works out for me, I am confident but if that means we are P4 that is not great. We should have a few things coming soon," Charles Leclerc further added.

Ad

Max Verstappen of Red Bull claimed the victory ahead of Lando Norris. With this, he won his fourth straight race at the Suzuka Circuit, and 64th of his F1 career.

George Russell, Kimi Antonelli, and Lewis Hamilton came home in P5, P6, and P7, respectively. Isack Hadjar, Alex Albon, and Oliver Bearman wrapped up the top 10.

Charles Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton shared his feelings after average Japanese GP

Charles Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton, let his feelings known following an underwhelming outing at the Suzuka Circuit. The seven-time world champion finished the race in P7, only a place ahead of his starting position.

Ad

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 in the Pitlane during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Source: Getty

"I did the best I could today. I was genuinely lacking performance compared to the cars ahead of me. I am not extracting the best out of the tyres," Hamilton said in the post-race interview.

Ferrari is currently in P4 of the Constructors' Championship with 35 points. They trail McLaren, Mercedes, and Red Bull in the championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More