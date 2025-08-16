"Basically means you're super cool": Hilarious Charles Leclerc-George Russell back and forth on social media resurfaces

A hilarious online interaction between Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell has resurfaced on X on Saturday [Aug 16]. The two F1 stars can be seen having a bizarre conversation after Russell replied on one of Leclerc's Instagram posts back in November 2020.The F1 summer break is in full swing as fans wait for the next race, which is the Dutch Grand Prix on August 31. In the meantime, fans have found different ways to stay connected to the sport while keeping themselves entertained online.As part of this, an old online interaction between Charles Leclerc and George Russell has resurfaced online, with some fans resharing a screenshot of a hilarious conversation between the two on Instagram.The conversation is seemingly from a 2020 Instagram post made by Leclerc. Russell commented under this post, leading to a hilarious misunderstanding between the two.&quot;Baller,&quot; commented Russell.A confused Leclerc replied, saying:&quot;I don't know what this means but it's something nice I'm sure so thank you 🚚&quot;&quot; 😂😂 basically means you're super cool,&quot; clarified Russell, before asking what the truck emoji signifies.&quot; 😎 That I miss racing you with my truck on the M1 on Eurotrack simulator,&quot; said Leclerc.When F1 had to take a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, many F1 drivers took to streaming and playing online games against each other. This includes the likes of Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and George Russell. The drivers also played a truck simulator game together during this period, which is alluded to by Leclerc in this comment.Leclerc and Russell have a relationship that goes a long way back. The two have been competing against each other since their karting days, as they are of similar age. A glimpse of their friendship was reflected in this online interaction.Charles Leclerc and George Russell shared an iffy moment at the Hungarian GP recentlyCharles Leclerc and George Russell at the Grand Prix of Spain - Source: GettyCharles Leclerc and George Russell shared a dicey moment at the most recent round of the 2025 F1 season, the Hungarian GP. The Briton was on the wrong end of some aggressive defending from a frustrated Leclerc, as they battled it out for the final podium position at the Hungaroring.Leclerc was clearly annoyed as a P4 finish loomed large towards the end of the Hungarian GP, even after the Monegasque started on pole. This was highlighted when the driver moved under braking as Russell came by to try and overtake him into turn 1.Russell got by, but Leclerc received a time penalty for his defensive exploits.“I made my intentions really clear, diving to the inside, and he moved after he had committed to braking, which is not allowed in the rules because of that reason. He did it once, I wasn’t happy about it,&quot; Russell said after the race. [via motorsportweek]&quot;The second time, I was like, I’m going to just send it down the inside now, and he did it again, and we made contact,&quot; he added.Russell then added that Leclerc should have just tried to avoid the collision altogether. The Mercedes man also alleged that Ferrari may have been using a nearly illegal car during the race in Budapest.