"Be careful what you wish for.. Max Verstappen is not be messed with": Fans react to Lando Norris' bullish response to the Red Bull driver

Fans joked around Lando Norris as he sent Max Verstappen an open invitation to pilot the McLaren and face the disappointment of driving the car. This came after the Red Bull driver hinted about the extreme pace the papaya car has.

Verstappen emerged victorious in the Japanese Grand Prix earlier last week, marking Red Bull's first win of the season. The team has been mostly struggling with the pace, but the Dutchman has held himself consistently within the top 5. McLaren, who won the Constructors' Championship last year, is understood to have the fastest car, as Verstappen has also hinted.

The Red Bull driver claimed that he would have built a huge gap if he were piloting the car.

"I'm very happy with what I'm doing, I don't even want to think about it if I'd been in that other car [McLaren], Then you wouldn't have seen me," Verstappen said, via Sports Illustrated.

However, Norris seemingly disagreed with this statement. He has been outspoken about the lack of pace in the car since the start of the season (despite the team winning the opening two races). In response to Verstappen, Norris gave him an open invitation to drive the McLaren.

"I have a lot of respect for Max but I also know some things are not true, he can come and test our car any day that he wants and I’ll be excited to see the disappointment on his face after he gets out," Norris said.

Fans found this response hilarious, considering McLaren's pace. It was consistently the fastest car in Australia and China, and the team also had both their drivers on the podium last week in Japan. Social media users warned Norris, claiming that Verstappen would be a lot faster in the car.

"Be careful what you wish for.. Max is not be messed with"

"He would send Norris into retirement in equal machinery," another user mentioned.

"The MCL39 is a very pointy from end car, thats literally what Max loves, he’d put 3 tenths on Lando lol," read a comment.

Users also criticized Lando Norris for claiming that the car was not fast.

"I like how McLaren keeps trying to downplay how good their car is," a comment read.

"The amount of cringe and embarrassment out of lando is amazing," stated another fan.

Max Verstappen gets closer to lead championship after Japan victory

Despite not having the fastest car, Max Verstappen has managed to consistently pull himself within the top five in the three races of the season so far. Moreover, his win in Japan has brought him to the edge of the World Championship.

Lando Norris, with one race win and two podiums, is leading the standings with 62 points. Meanwhile, Verstappen has scored 61 points, getting right on the edge for a lead.

There is a possibility that the Dutchman could take the lead in Bahrain. The track does not promote a lot of overtakes, so if Max Verstappen does manage to clinch pole position, he could catch up with Lando Norris.

