F1 fans were left raging after FIA steward Derek Warwick was suspended for giving a media interview regarding Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen ahead of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. The Brit has been working for the governing body for the last couple of years after ending his term as the President of the British Racing Drivers Club in 2017.

Warwick has overseen several controversial calls during his time as an FIA race steward, including the infamous one at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. During a recent interview with a betting website ahead of the race in Montreal, Derek Warwick believed that Lewis Hamilton deserved an eighth world title and even made a bold claim regarding the latter's career, saying (via PlanetF1):

“Do I want Lewis to win races and challenge for the World Championship? Yes. I think he deserves it. I think he deserves that eighth world title. It’s not going to happen this year. And I think if it carries on the way it is at the minute, I suspect he’s already thinking of stopping."

For his comments, FIA suspended him for the Canadian GP as they believed that they were "ill-advised" and even informed that Warwick had apologized for the same.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Derek Warwick's comments regarding Lewis Hamilton on X, with one fan asking:

"Because he said Lewis Hamilton deserved the 8th?"

“Max deserved that 10 second penalty” = suspension, Max is our “great white hope “ = no suspension.. In fact we want you at the AD21 as a steward."

"Not enough he should be fired," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"He should of been suspended straight after AD21," wrote a fan.

"Should have been fired a long time ago, Herbert got fired for applying the law to Redbull, and Warwick gets suspended," suggested another.

"FIA is absolutely right to suspend Derek Warwick; officials should not be expressing personal opinions on matters they would have jurisdiction over," said another.

Lewis Hamilton lost out on the 2021 title to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP under controversial circumstances.

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his pace in Canada after FP2

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that the SF-25 felt good to drive at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, but lamented about the lack of pace in the car.

As per F1.com, the seven-time F1 world champion said after the FP2 session:

"The car felt good to drive, but we’re currently lacking a bit of pace and saw some graining on the long runs. We’ll keep working overnight to get the car in a better performance window for tomorrow."

Despite his struggles in the ground effect era of cars, Hamilton has done well at Montreal and finished in the Top 4 in the last four editions.

