Belgian GP undergoes track changes ahead of race this weekend

The 2022 F1 Belgian GP track has undergone a few safety changes this season. Last season, after Lando Norris crashed in qualifying at Eau Rouge, there were suggestions that some modifications needed to be made in that part of the circuit.

As it turns out, there have been some changes made to the track, and, fortunately, the track layout has not been impacted in any way.

The Racing Blog @theracingblog_ Up-coming changes to Eau Rouge/Raidillon track layout confirmed on track day.



Friend of TRB Stijn Paspont shared shots of the briefing provided by race control and the yellow lines defining the new race surface.



#WEC #F1 #Spa Up-coming changes to Eau Rouge/Raidillon track layout confirmed on track day.Friend of TRB Stijn Paspont shared shots of the briefing provided by race control and the yellow lines defining the new race surface. 🚨⚠️ Up-coming changes to Eau Rouge/Raidillon track layout confirmed on track day.Friend of TRB Stijn Paspont shared shots of the briefing provided by race control and the yellow lines defining the new race surface.#WEC #F1 #Spa https://t.co/C6TKrFpX7B

In terms of the layout, there was a requirement for more room needed on the inside of Eau Rouge/Raidillon in case something went wrong. During the winter of 2021-22, this change took place, and some renovation work took place in that part of the track. That was also made necessary by floods that heavily damaged the track during the winter.

Other than the resurfacing work, slight tweaks have been made to the radius of Eau Rouge. There's now a far greater run-off on either side of Raidillon. Following Lando Norris' crash last season, the barriers have been moved further back. Most of the work has been centered on Eau Rouge/Raidillon, with the remainder being tweaks in run-off throughout the lap.

At La Source (the tight Turn 1 hairpin), the run-off has been extended, and a gravel trap has been added on the outside.

Following the blast down the Kemmel Straight, the Les Combes/Malmedy section has seen the asphalt run-ohh replaced with gravel and the barrier pushed back. The run-off at Blanchimont has been increased as well, with gravel added to the outside. The total cost of the renovation work is estimated to be about €25 million.

The modifications have been made to make the track safer, while gravel traps should prevent cars from going off the track to gain any advantage. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact these changes have on race day.

Belgian GP should remain in F1 calendar - Christian Horner

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was quite vocal about the need to keep the Belgian GP in the calendar. There have been reports circulating that the track might not find a place in next year's F1 calendar, to which the Red Bull boss said:

"Spa, for sure ... it's one of those historic races. Monza, Silverstone, Spa, they're the big and historic ones; we should ringfence those and protect those," said Horner. "It's great that there's these new events coming in, and there's interest. But you've got to have that history. It'd be like having the ATP Tour without Wimbledon."

He added:

"They're part of our history; they're part of our DNA. We'll definitely make our opinion known, but you've got to trust the people who are running the business at the end of the day."

Will the Belgian GP find a place in next year's calendar? At the moment, it's difficult to say, but it would be a loss if Spa is not there.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav