"Bella Hadid is Quivering" - Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz walking the ramp causes mayhem among Ferrari fans 

Fashion and Formula 1 intertwined recently when Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz graced the ramp wearing their in-home brand's Spring/Summer apparel.

Ferrari Style, the brand owned by the Italian team, recently posted a sneak peek of Leclerc and Sainz auditioning as models for the brand's 2024 Spring/Summer Fashion show, which will be live this Saturday, September 23, at 9:30 AM CEST.

Ahead of the launch of the Fashion show, the trailer released by the Ferrari Style teases both the F1 drivers giving auditions in front of the creative director Rocco Iannone.

Charles Leclerc transformed into a runaway model dressed in red apparel while his teammate Carlos Sainz donned yellow apparel. While both drivers failed to make an impression on the judges, they swept the hearts of F1 fans with their new swagger.

Seeing the Ferrari duo grace the ramp, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"bella hadid is QUIVERING."

Another user wrote:

"models should be thankful they chose to be f1 drivers."

Here are a few more reactions from F1 fans:

While the Ferrari Fashion show kicks off on Saturday (September 23), Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be busy setting quick lap times on the other side of the world at Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

Charles Leclerc reckons Ferrari's perfect weekend is not enough to topple Red Bull

After their worst weekend at Zandvoort, Ferrari has made a quick comeback to get pole position in the following two races and also nab a race win in Singapore last weekend.

The team also introduced a new floor for the SF23 for the Japanese GP, with Charles Leclerc immediately putting it to good use as he posted the fourth-quickest time in FP1 and second-quickest in FP2.

While the Monegasque is optimistic about their pace around the Suzuka Circuit, Leclerc reckons it will not be enough to challenge the Red Bulls.

"The last two and three races we learned a lot, and now it’s about putting all of it together, which we did in Singapore, so we need to do that here too. Red Bull seem to be extremely quick this weekend, but I don’t think we are too far off," he told Formula1.com.

"We are understanding our car much better than we did before Zandvoort and that helps us to be on the good side of things… but again even if we do everything perfect this weekend, I expect Red Bull to be stronger unfortunately," he added.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull appear to be on track again, as the reigning champion topped both practice sessions on Friday. With the squad back on track after a brief hiatus, they might clinch the Constructors' Championship this weekend.