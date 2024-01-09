"Benefit and Ferrari aren't meant for each other": Fans react to the reduction of F1 power unit allocation for each team in 2024

F1's latest engine regulation could take a heavy toll on Ferrari as only three power units will be allotted to each team for the 2024 season. Exceeding the limit will result in a grid penalty for the offending teams.

The 2023 F1 season was rather surprising given that mechanical and engine failures seemed to be somewhat absent from the grid. Although Charles Leclerc did suffer from a mechanical issue in the first race in Bahrain, the engine on the Ferraris was very reliable. Even other teams using their power unit did not suffer as many issues as they did in earlier seasons like 2022.

While an allocation of four power units kept the Italian outfit safe for the most part of the season, the picture could change in 2024. The engine limit has been reduced to three for the upcoming season which could see teams being penalized for using more power units. Using more than the allocated engines can take a heavy toll since they usually result in a 10-place grid penalty for the team.

Upon the revelation of the new power units allocation, fans were not completely amused. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Benefit and Ferrari aren't meant for each other."

"How fitting is the Ferrari picture to go with broken engines," another user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans online:

Ferrari make a major gain with 2024 challenger: Reports

The Scuderia finished third in the constructors' championship in the 2023 F1 season after losing out to Mercedes by just three points. While the team did lose the runner-up position in the championship, their development throughout the season was rather positive.

Initially, the 2023 season was so bad that it was dubbed Ferrari's worst start to a season in their long history in F1. Despite this, their development was appreciable. Carlos Sainz became the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race during the season.

Carrying the momentum forward, it has been reported that the team's 2024 challenger is seven-tenths faster than the SF-23. The car, which will be revealed on the 13th of February, is reportedly a good competitor to their rivals. Furthermore, the extra time that Ferrari will have in the wind tunnel will help them develop their car better throughout the length of the season.