"Best chance we as a team had of victory was..."- Here's why Mercedes didn't pit Lewis Hamilton at 2022 F1 Dutch GP

Mercedes' decision to leave Lewis Hamilton out and pit George Russell was the best chance the team had of victory. This was the view of George Russell, who ended up finishing the race in P2. During the second safety car period, Max Verstappen decided to pit for fresh soft tires while initially, Mercedes left both their cars out.

It wasn't until George Russell requested that he needed to pit that the team pitted the Mercedes driver while Lewis Hamilton was left to stay out in front. After the safety car period, Hamilton was compromised as, while Russell made his way through the field, the seven-time world champion plummeted on slower tires.

Speaking to the media after the race, George Russell revealed that this was the best strategy the team could have employed at that stage.

"I think as a team it was an incredibly difficult decision because had we both pitted, we would have conceded the position to Max. Had we both stayed out, we probably both would have lost out to Max as well so the best chance we as a team had of victory was splitting the cars, one to stay ahead of Max, one to stay behind and see what happened."

Lewis Hamilton reflects on the F1 Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton reflected on what was a tough race for him. He did reveal a sense of desperation to pick up a win after a winless season, saying:

"Today we were really challenged with the VSCs and Safety Cars. I think the strategy and the car had been so good up until that point, the pit stops were fantastic, the best I think we've had all year and it was really geeing me up. Especially after such an up and down year, we've not had a win since Saudi Arabia last year. So, it was finally there, within our grasp but of course then the safety car really didn't help."

Lewis Hamilton also touched on the moment he went on a tirade against the team. He apologized for his actions and admitted that he saw red mist at that moment.

"But given how it played out after the final safety car and dropping back, I was just on the edge of breaking point with emotions and my apologies to the team because I don't even remember what I said over radio, I just lost it for a second."

Lewis Hamilton now finds himself 30 points behind his teammate George Russell in what is turning into an interesting intra-team battle at Mercedes.

