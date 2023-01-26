"Besties helmet swap": F1 fans left teary-eyed after Alpine share heartwarming moment between Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher

Alpine recently released pictures of a heartwarming helmet swap between Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher, which F1 fans on Twitter greeted with wholesome reactions.

The pictures, which must have been clicked last year, were only released recently and fans were ecstatic to witness them.

Here's a look at some of the reactions.

"Besties helmet swap," wrote one user.

"WHY ALPINE WHY DID YOU NOT SHARE THIS BEFORE? You freaking legends!" another user said.

"WE GOT A MICK AND ESTEBAN HELMET SWAP I'M WAILING," exclaimed a fan on Twitter.

"THIS IS THE CUTEST HELMET SWAP"

"At least you shared it in the end, right? This is the helmet swap that we all needed to see!"

Paul McGinnes 🏁 @PaulMcG92 @AlpineF1Team At least you shared it in the end, right? This is the helmet swap that we all needed to see! 🤩 @AlpineF1Team At least you shared it in the end, right? This is the helmet swap that we all needed to see! 🤩

"admin, i’m hunting you down for hiding this."

"WORLD STOP"

"The fact that these two aren't teammates."

"Mick and estie bestie the perfect duo"

Why are helmet swaps so significant in F1?

In F1, exchanging helmets is a ritual to signify a mark of respect and tribute to fellow drivers. It is Formula 1's version of a jersey swap, which is often seen in sports like football. Due to its rarity, a helmet swap is a significant occasion in the F1 world.

All drivers wear customized helmets, and thus, exchanging their helmets is like swapping something personal. Drivers even use specially customized helmets for special occasions, similar to what Lando Norris did earlier in the 2022 season during the Miami Grand Prix.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Lando Norris is rocking a basketball helmet for the Miami Grand Prix Lando Norris is rocking a basketball helmet for the Miami Grand Prix 🔥 https://t.co/nm69zemDho

Mick Schumacher's 2023 season was in doubt after being released by Haas

Much has changed for Mick Schumacher in Formula 1 since this helmet swap with Ocon originally took place. After Haas decided not to extend his contract further, he was left without a seat for the upcoming season of F1. Although there were a few opportunities at Alpine and Williams, the gates soon closed as all teams confirmed their lineups.

However, Mercedes came to his rescue and chose him as their reserve driver. While this does not mean that he will be racing in 2023, it will surely provide him with good opportunities.

Given their success in recent years, Schumacher has a good chance to learn a lot from the Silver Arrows. If his performances with Mercedes are good enough, he could be picked by a team for later seasons.

Poll : 0 votes