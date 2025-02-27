"Bit sad saying this at 40 years old": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's 'you can't compare me to another 40 year old' past or present

Lewis Hamilton, in his interview with Time magazine, said that his journey cannot be compared to other older athletes. He explained that his priorities in life are different, as he doesn't have a family, with fans sharing mixed reactions to his statement.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, made a groundbreaking switch to Scuderia Ferrari at the age of 40. After 11 years with Mercedes, where he won six world championships, he took a leap of faith and joined hands with the Italian team ahead of the 2025 season.

However, some fans and pundits questioned his move. Many also questioned Ferrari for trusting an aging driver. Meanwhile, during an interview with Time magazine, Hamilton responded to the criticism:

“Don’t ever compare me to anybody else. I’m the first and only Black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve had my own journey.

"You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula One driver in history. Because they are nothing like me. I’m hungry, driven and don’t have a wife and kids. I’m focused on one thing, and that’s winning. That’s my No. 1 priority."

However, fans had strong reactions to that.

"Bit sad saying this at 40 years old," one said.

"Honestly, it's kind of sad he doesn't have a wife and kids," another said.

A fan also opined that not having a family isn't something Lewis Hamilton should brag about.

"40 without a wife and kids nothing to brag about," another commented.

"Weird way to spell whining," a fan opined.

Hamilton will make his debut for Ferrari on March 16 at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Lewis Hamilton dismisses the 'old man' tag

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, turned 40 in January.

However, the British driver quashed concerns over his age, telling Time magazine:

"The old man is a state of mind. Of course your body ages. But I’m never going to be an old man."

Hamilton also responded to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's 'shelf life' comment. Hamilton opined that even though he welcomes negativity, he won't take every criticism to heart.

Lewis Hamilton hasn't won the championship since 2020. He ended his longest winless drought at the 2024 British Grand Prix. However, since 2021, he has only struggled with Mercedes.

Nevertheless, the 40-year-old's switch to Ferrari has begun on a promising note as he gears up for his debut next month.

