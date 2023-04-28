"Blank Space...Love Story...": Watch Fernando Alonso blushing at Taylor Swift references during an interview

Amidst recent rumors, Fernando Alonso was hilariously trolled by F1 journalists about his alleged new relationship with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

During the three-week April break between Melbourne and Baku, many news outlets reported that both Swift and Alonso had called off their previous relationships and started their own. Ahead of the F1 Azerbaijan GP in Baku this weekend, the Aston Martin F1 driver was constantly asked questions by reporters.

F1 journalist Will Buxton found a hilarious roundabout way of asking the question as mixed up some of Taylor Swift's most popular songs. He asked:

"I have to ask this one because if I don't I'll be leaving a 'Blank Space'. But I know it potentially is your 'Love Story' and nobody else's. But there obviously have been rumors..."

The two-time world champion slyly dodged the question and answered:

"I have nothing to say, mate. I mean, it is so complicated the new Baku format already."

Fans of Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift will eagerly be waiting for further updates about their relationship.

Beyond Taylor Swift trolls, Fernando Alonso is excited to go racing again in Baku

Other than reporters' curiosity about Taylor Swift, the Aston Martin driver is raring to go racing as he feels recharged after an unexpected three-week break in the calendar.

Speaking to F1.com, Fernando Alonso said:

"It's good to be back after a few weeks away from racing. I have recharged the batteries after a high-adrenaline start to the season, and I am now looking forward to Baku."

"I'm excited to see the return of the Sprint this weekend too. We've seen some fun races in the past there and I'm sure it'll be no different, especially now with two qualifying sessions and two races."

It will be fascinating to see if Fernando Alonso can achieve his fourth podium in a row in as many races. However, the Spanish driver will look to get better than third given the introduction of the new Sprint format as it will provide more opportunities for some chaos on the grid.

Poll : 0 votes